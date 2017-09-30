Iranian minister urges Europe to defy Trump on sanctions

LONDON: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned that the only way to stop its nuclear deal from collapsing is for Europe to defy any US reimposition of sanctions.

In an interview published on Saturday by Britain’s Guardian newspaper, Zarif said Iran would develop much more advanced nuclear technology — though not for weapons purposes — if Europe followed the US in returning to a sanctions regime.

“Europe should lead,” he said during an interview in New York.

The deal, agreed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers — the US, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany — lifts economic sanctions put in place in 2005 in exchange for curbs to Tehran’s nuclear program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is responsible for verifying that Iran meets the terms of the agreement.

US President Donald Trump has attacked the deal on numerous occasions, vowing to tear it up.

On Oct. 15, Trump is due to testify to Congress whether Tehran is complying with the deal and whether it remains in Washington’s interests to stick by it.

