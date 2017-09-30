SAIC signs partnership deal with Saudi Taajeer Group

• SAIC Motor and Taajeer Group have announced the return of the MG brand to Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. At a special ceremony to announce the new partnership between international car manufacturer SAIC Motor and Saudi automotive services company Taajeer Group, it was confirmed that MG is returning to the Kingdom with a refreshed new lineup of models aimed at meeting the demands of today’s modern motorists. Taajeer Group will introduce the new model lineup of sedans and SUVs that will go on sale across a number of dealerships in the eastern, western and central regions of the Kingdom. Taajeer Group will also provide an array of services for new and existing customers of the rejuvenated MG brand. As part of its “one stop shop” business model, the Taajeer Group will oversee new car sales, servicing, finance packages and leasing deals.



• The official launch of the Genesis G70 luxury performance sedan was recently unveiled in Seoul before officially going on sale in Korea. Timing for its rollout in other markets will be announced soon. The Genesis G70 is an athletic sedan characterized by its graceful and dynamic exterior styling, elegant and intuitively designed interior, and choice of three different powertrains: A turbocharged 3.3-liter gasoline V6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline, and 2.2-liter diesel. The G70 also incorporates numerous advanced driver-assist systems and a high level of connectivity with server-based voice recognition technology using Kakao Corp’s artificial intelligence platform. Overseas G70 specifications, including those for the Middle East, will be announced in early 2018.



• After becoming the first premium manufacturer to enter Formula E in 2016, Jaguar has created the world’s first production battery-electric-vehicle race series. The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be the support series for the FIA Formula E championship, taking place on the same weekends at the same city circuits, starting in late 2018. Exclusively featuring Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecars, the new all-electric series gives racers of the future a chance to showcase their talent, competing on the world stage in a zero-emissions motorsport. The groundbreaking championship will support the launch of the Jaguar I-PACE — Jaguar’s highly innovative five-seat battery electric sports car which hits the road in the same year. Up to 20 electric I-PACE racecars will be on the grid in the center of 10 races in global cities such as Hong Kong, Paris, Sao Paolo and New York, giving future Formula E stars the chance to race in the world-first series.



• Cadillac, as part of its “Dare Greatly” initiative, has launched a new brand campaign in the Middle East, shining a spotlight on entrepreneurial Arabs living in New York and the passions that drive them. To kick off the campaign, Cadillac has released a thought-provoking video that is set in the heart of one of the world’s cultural centers and home city of the brand. The first in a series of inspirational content connected to the brand’s mission to “Dare Greatly,” the video celebrates the contribution that Arabs make to New York. At a time when the position of Arabs in the US is frequently a topic of discussion, the first video provides a brief insight into the lives of audacious Arabs who are blazing a trail in their respective fields. One of those featured in the video is Hala Abdul Malek, a Lebanese-born New Yorker, a design critic, curator, branding consultant, and Middle East expert. She is a skilled design strategist and holds an MFA in design criticism from the School of Visual Arts, New York.

