Volvo XC40 completes global lineup for the company

LONDON: Volvo Cars further expanded its lineup of SUVs with the launch of its new XC40 small premium SUV.

At the same time as it introduces the XC40, Volvo also reinvents the traditional model of car ownership with its new “Care by Volvo” subscription service. Care by Volvo, first available on the XC40 from launch, makes having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone.

XC40 drivers will also be the first Volvo customers who can share their car with friends and family via Volvo on Call with a new digital key technology. Car sharing comes as standard for Care by Volvo customers.

The arrival of the XC40 means that, for the first time in its history, Volvo has three new, globally available SUVs in what is the fastest-growing segment of the automotive market, paving the way for further growth in terms of sales and profitability.

