Aston Martin DB11 V8 tested in Catalonia: An agile, light and powerful sports car

LONDON: The choice of Catalonia in northeastern Spain to launch the new Aston Martin DB11 V8 to the world media was a smart move.

Through a carefully selected route of mountain roads and fast motorways, the V8 demonstrated its superior capabilities in agile maneuvering and precise handling.

The V8 engine provided more than enough power on motorways for straight-line acceleration.

Having tested the DB11 V12 earlier this year in the UK, comparisons are nevitable with the new version, which has a “smaller” engine. In terms of sheer power nothing tops the V12 but there is more to the merits of the V8 than meets the eye.

The all-new DB11 V8 is some 115 kg lighter than its V12 sibling.

It is also more balanced with the engine moved slightly toward the center of the car.

These factors make for a more dynamic and agile car that is easy to control and handle.

In addition, the design is almost identical to the V12 and the interior is the same — yet the new version is about $17,000 cheaper than the V8 version.

There are subtle visual differences between the two variants that include a unique alloy wheel finish, dark headlamp bezels and a pair of bonnet vents instead of the quartet featured on the V12. These vents come in a choice of black or titanium-finish mesh, again different from those fitted to the 12-cylinder variant.

The V8 is geared toward a new, younger customer base for the brand, and avoids punitive taxation on larger engines in some markets such as China. All in all, the package seems to be a winner in every respect. For the first time ever, a DB is born with two engine variants.

Customers have the same standard equipment options and also the same extensive choice of color and trim.

They also have a choice to enhance the specification of their cars via the option packs and designer specification packages available to the V12 customers, plus a suite of options by Aston Martin Q section.



Heart of the DB11

Aston Martin relied on a collaboration agreement with Mercedes-AMG to source the 4-liter V8 engine with twin turbo chargers that powers the DB11 to an output of 503bhp and 675 Nm of torque.

Aston Martin was given complete freedom to tailor this exceptional power unit so that it meets the particular needs and demands of the brand.

It has an innovative shift-by-wire control system and a carbon-fiber propeller shaft.

The DB11 V8 reaches a top speed of 187 mph and accelerates to 100 kph in four seconds. Fuel consumption is 28.5 mpg in a combined cycle and CO2 emissions are 230 g/km.

What the V8 gives up in power (503bhp compared to 600bhp for the V12) it compensates for with agility, the light weight and ease of handling. By carefully crafting its dynamic character to be distinct from that of the V12, the V8 appeals to those customers drawn to a refined and comfortable GT with a more sporting bias.

Standard equipment includes the full-grain leather interior with Alcantara headlining; electric front seats with heating, side airbags and memory setting; folding exterior mirrors; front and rear parking sensors and 360-degree surround-view parking cameras. The car also features cruise control and a speed limiter.

There is a remote control door locking, a boot lid release and tire pressure monitor. The brakes are ventilated discs with six pistons at the front and four pistons at the rear.

Aston Martin President and CEO Andy Palmer said of the V8-engined DB11: “The DB11 is the most complete and sophisticated car Aston Martin has ever made. Now, with this new V8 engine option, we have broadened its appeal by offering a car that will bring the DB11 to more customers around the world while still blessed with the exceptional performance and memorable character that sets Aston Martin apart from its rivals. Having driven the car during its development phase, it is not just the engine that has changed the character of the car, but also the resulting dynamic changes to create a remarkable GT car with its own distinct personality from the V12.”

