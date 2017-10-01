Red Sox clinch title, Dodgers secure home field

BOSTON: The first-place Boston Red Sox doubled the Houston Astros 6-3 on Saturday to clinch their second straight East Division title in a battle between two American League heavyweights.

The Red Sox and American League West Division champion Astros will meet in game one of the first round of the playoffs on Thursday in Texas.

This marks the first time since division play began in 1969 that the Red Sox have won back-to-back American League East crowns.

“It’s a good feeling, but at the same time we’ve been in this position before last year,” Boston’s Hanley Ramirez said. “So we’re looking forward to the last one. That’s the biggest one.”

Boston improved to 93-68 on the season as they needed a win at home at Fenway Park or a New York Yankees’ loss on Saturday to clinch.

The second-place Yankees won 2-1 in their Saturday game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston, who dropped to 110-61, will finish with the second-best record in Major League Baseball behind the Cleveland Indians.

Boston has now won the AL East in three of manager John Farrell’s five seasons at the helm. He becomes the first manager in club history to guide the team to three division championships.

Mitch Moreland had a pair of RBIs, Mookie Betts hit a solo home run, and Ramirez, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi each drove in one run for the Red Sox.

Benintendi hit his 20th homer of the season Friday, less than 24 hours after he stole third base in a 3-2 loss to the Astros to become only the third Red Sox rookie with a 20 home run, 20 steal season.

He is the youngest left fielder in American baseball to have at least 20 homers and 20 steals in a season since disgraced home run hitter Barry Bonds did it in 1987.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz posted his 17th win of the season as the left-hander struck out three and gave up just two hits and two walks. Pomeranz is tied with teammate Chris Sale for the Red Sox’s team lead in victories.

“This year we won and we’re at home. It’s just a different year,” Boston’s Betts said. “I think we’re just going to enjoy today but get back to work tomorrow.”

Brian McCann belted a solo home run for the Astros, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Milwaukee Brewers blew an early six-run lead in a 7-6 loss to St. Louis Cardinals that ended their hopes for a National League wild card spot.

After scoring four times in the third to pull back into contention, the Cardinals delivered the crucial blow with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, who despite the loss secured their first playoff appearance since 2009.

It was also the Dodgers’ 103rd victory of the season, the most since the team moved to Los Angeles. With just 58 losses they are assured of having the best record in baseball.

The Brewers’ loss assured the Rockies of the second NL wild card and a berth in the postseason for just the fourth time in the 25-year history of the franchise.

In Minneapolis, Detroit Tigers utility man Andrew Romine played all nine positions in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, becoming the fifth Major League Baseball player to accomplish the feat and first since Shane Halter did it for the Tigers in October 2000.

“I’m just happy we won,” Romine said. “I think it will kick in a little bit. I’m feeling it right now. It’s so much fun.”

Romine recorded the first and final outs of the game in left field and at first base, respectively.

