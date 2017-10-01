  • Search form

Middle-East

Palmyra statue damaged by Daesh goes on display in Damascus

Reuters |
The statue of the Lion of Al-Lat, which was destroyed by Daesh in July 2015 after it captured the ancient city of Palmyra, was restored under the funding of the Office of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Beirut. (AFP)
DAMASCUS: A 2,000-year old statue badly damaged by Daesh in Palmyra went on display on Sunday in Damascus after being restored.
The Lion of Al-Lat statue was one of several ancient monuments damaged by Daesh at Palmyra, the ancient city in central Syria which the terrorists have twice seized from government control during the six-year-long war.
The 15-ton statue was damaged by Daesh in 2015 during its first spell in control of Palmyra. It was moved to Damascus for restoration when Syrian regime forces recovered the city with Russian military support in March, 2016.
“It is an exceptional statue, there are no more such statues in Palmyra,” said Bartosz Markowski, the Polish archaeologist who spent around two months restoring it. Around half the restored statue was original, he said.
“It was an internationally known symbol of Palmyra, it was standing in front of the museum. Every tourist visiting Palmyra and the museum had a photo with it,” he said. The restoration was funded by the UN cultural agency UNESCO.
The statue, which is 345 centimeters high, was discovered at the temple of Al-Lat in Palmyra in 1977 by Polish archaeologists.
The statue will be on display at the National Museum of Damascus for the foreseeable future but may eventually be returned to its place in Palmyra, said Mahmoud Hammoud, director of Syrian antiquities.
Daesh also destroyed Palmyra’s famous Triumphal Arch during its first spell in control of the city.
Daesh overran Palmyra for a second time in December, 2016. It destroyed parts of the Tetrapylon, a monument marking a bend in the ancient colonnade, and the facade of the second-century Roman Theater before it was driven from the city in March this year.

