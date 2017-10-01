Tunisia rescues 140 migrants off its coast

TUNIS/THESSALONIKI: The Tunisian navy rescued 98 Tunisians fleeing to Europe when their boat started to sink off Kerkenah on the southeast coast late on Saturday, the national guard said.

Separately, the army said it had arrested 43 illegal migrants rescued from four boats off Zarzis, also on the southeast coast.

Tunisia has been praised for its democratic progress after a 2011 uprising against autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali but successive governments have failed to create jobs for young people, some of whom head illegally to Europe to seek work.

Tunisia arrested about 550 Tunisian and African migrants trying to sail to Europe in September, against only 170 in August, official data showed on Thursday.

Human traffickers increasingly use Tunisia as a launch pad for migrants heading for Europe as Libya's coast guard, aided by armed groups, has tightened controls.

"The water leaked to a boat carrying 98 migrants, when it was sinking, but the naval guard rescued them off the coast of Kerkenah," Col. Maj. Khelifa Chibani of Tunisia's national guard said.

Migrants’ smugglers held

Greek police said they have arrested eight migrant traffickers who reportedly smuggled 38 migrants through Greece's land border with Turkey.

All the arrests were made Friday, in northern Greece, in four separate incidents.

The largest group of migrants — 10 from Vietnam, two from Iraq and two from Pakistan — was smuggled by two Moldovans and a Romanian. The migrants were stashed in one car while two other traffickers drove another vehicle, checking for police roadblocks, police say.

Ten Syrians and Somalis smuggled in by a Bulgarian driver told police they paid €2,400 ($2,836) each to be taken into central Europe. Another seven Iraqis, five Afghanis and two Pakistanis were also smuggled in by traffickers.

Similar incidents occur almost daily, police say.

