Prince Khaled lauds achievements of 10-year Makkah strategic plan

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to King Salman and Makkah governor, has praised what has been achieved in the 10-year strategic plan for development in the Makkah region.

Presiding over the 3rd session of the Makkah Region Council on Sunday in Jeddah, Prince Khaled expressed his appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the support given to the Makkah region.

During the meeting, topics on the agenda included a report on the efforts of the committees during the past period including the work of the Committee on Urban Development and Projects that embraced a number of projects such as water, urban development, road mosques, and review teams.

The Committee on Slums Development presented a report that included the approval of a guide to develop projects concerning the slums which will include a range of solutions to meet the requirements of the government and private sector.

For its part, the Committee of Social Development presented a report on its work including its attempts to institutionalize and empower volunteer work; to encourage the non-profit sector to work in the development fields; and to care for and stimulate those who are retired to engage in social activities.

The meeting also listened to a report presented by the Committee of Cultural and Youth Development where the committee proposed the establishment of three youth centers every year in category B provinces starting from the current year.

In another development, Makkah governorate has initiated attempts to locate an individual who posted an audio recording on social media claiming to be Prince Khaled criticizing decisions issued by the state.

In a statement, Makkah governorate denied any link between Prince Khaled and the circulated recording and said it has taken measures against whomever circulated it.

