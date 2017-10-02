  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Abdul Majeed Abdullah seals September with a happy note

Offbeat

Abdul Majeed Abdullah seals September with a happy note

Arab News |
Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah (Photo Courtesy: Socialmedia)
JEDDAH: In line with the recent open atmosphere Saudi Arabia has been witnessing, renowned singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah confirmed that his next concert would be in Jeddah and that it would be open for both men and women for the first time in Saudi Arabia — and he promised better things in the future.
The famous singer replied to a question on his Twitter feed about the date of the concert, confirming that “The next concert will surely be attended by families like other concerts in Dubai and Kuwait. At last, we’re going to become natural in our beloved Kingdom. (This is) a new promising era … and the future will be even better.”
Abdul Majeed took part in the TV musical “Our Loyalty to You Our Homeland” launched by Saudi Telecom Company (STC), celebrating the National Day of the Kingdom.
The TV musical expressed the love and loyalty of the people for the homeland and its leadership, and it was written by Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh.
Abdul Majeed also contributed to the album of poet Khalid Al-Marikhi which included ten patriotic poems. Abdul Majeed sang two poems: “Sword of Justice” and “Islamic Direction.”
He also participated with 11 popular Gulf and Arab singers in a concert organized by Rotana and held on Sept. 23 at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium as part of the national day celebrations.
JEDDAH: In line with the recent open atmosphere Saudi Arabia has been witnessing, renowned singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah confirmed that his next concert would be in Jeddah and that it would be open for both men and women for the first time in Saudi Arabia — and he promised better things in the future.
The famous singer replied to a question on his Twitter feed about the date of the concert, confirming that “The next concert will surely be attended by families like other concerts in Dubai and Kuwait. At last, we’re going to become natural in our beloved Kingdom. (This is) a new promising era … and the future will be even better.”
Abdul Majeed took part in the TV musical “Our Loyalty to You Our Homeland” launched by Saudi Telecom Company (STC), celebrating the National Day of the Kingdom.
The TV musical expressed the love and loyalty of the people for the homeland and its leadership, and it was written by Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh.
Abdul Majeed also contributed to the album of poet Khalid Al-Marikhi which included ten patriotic poems. Abdul Majeed sang two poems: “Sword of Justice” and “Islamic Direction.”
He also participated with 11 popular Gulf and Arab singers in a concert organized by Rotana and held on Sept. 23 at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium as part of the national day celebrations.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Fonda, Mirren make star turns as fashion models for L’Oreal

PARIS: Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren were the toast of Paris as the two septuagenarian actresses...

US body clock geneticists take 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize

STOCKHOLM: Geneticists Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young were awarded the Nobel...

Fonda, Mirren make star turns as fashion models for L’Oreal
US body clock geneticists take 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize
Abdul Majeed Abdullah seals September with a happy note
Lil Wayne won’t go through security check, skips concert
“Let’s do polygamy“: New dating app stirs debate in Indonesia
North Korean rockettes serve up Coca-Cola in Dubai
Latest News
Russian court sentences Putin foe Navalny to 20 days in jail
After Las Vegas massacre, Trump silent on gun control
15 views
False news of the Vegas attack spread on Google, Facebook
116 views
Venezuela’s Maduro approval rises to 23 pct after Trump sanctions -poll
15 views
North Korea tension sidelines South’s Unification Ministry
11 views
Facebook says about 10 mln US users viewed Russian-sponsored ads
42 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR