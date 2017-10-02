Abdul Majeed Abdullah seals September with a happy note

JEDDAH: In line with the recent open atmosphere Saudi Arabia has been witnessing, renowned singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah confirmed that his next concert would be in Jeddah and that it would be open for both men and women for the first time in Saudi Arabia — and he promised better things in the future.

The famous singer replied to a question on his Twitter feed about the date of the concert, confirming that “The next concert will surely be attended by families like other concerts in Dubai and Kuwait. At last, we’re going to become natural in our beloved Kingdom. (This is) a new promising era … and the future will be even better.”

Abdul Majeed took part in the TV musical “Our Loyalty to You Our Homeland” launched by Saudi Telecom Company (STC), celebrating the National Day of the Kingdom.

The TV musical expressed the love and loyalty of the people for the homeland and its leadership, and it was written by Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh.

Abdul Majeed also contributed to the album of poet Khalid Al-Marikhi which included ten patriotic poems. Abdul Majeed sang two poems: “Sword of Justice” and “Islamic Direction.”

He also participated with 11 popular Gulf and Arab singers in a concert organized by Rotana and held on Sept. 23 at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium as part of the national day celebrations.

