  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Facebook says about 10 mln US users viewed Russian-sponsored ads

World

Facebook says about 10 mln US users viewed Russian-sponsored ads

Reuters |
This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP)
WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc. said that about 10 million individuals in the United States had viewed Russian ads that it had shared with the US Congress on Monday.
“Most of the ads appear to focus on divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum, touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc. said that about 10 million individuals in the United States had viewed Russian ads that it had shared with the US Congress on Monday.
“Most of the ads appear to focus on divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum, touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights,” Facebook said in a blog post.
Tags: Russia Moscow Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Facebook

Comments

MORE FROM World

Bangladesh rescues 20 Rohingya held by refugee racket gang

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police have rescued 20 Rohingya after busting a gang which...

PM May says Britain to take tougher line on extremist content

MANCHESTER: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain needed to take a tougher line...

Bangladesh rescues 20 Rohingya held by refugee racket gang
PM May says Britain to take tougher line on extremist content
Australia offers to help US with gun reform
“Radicalized” person arrested after explosive device found in Paris-minister
A day after a massacre, Vegas is not quite Vegas
Australian searchers say fruitless end is ‘unacceptable’ in final report on MH370 mystery
Latest News
Bangladesh rescues 20 Rohingya held by refugee racket gang
Palestinian cabinet convenes in Gaza in move to reconcile with Hamas
Uber boss to meet London transport chief in bid to keep license
PM May says Britain to take tougher line on extremist content
3 views
Australia offers to help US with gun reform
23 views
Gold falls to 7-week low as dollar firms
233 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR