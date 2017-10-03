Facebook says about 10 mln US users viewed Russian-sponsored ads

WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc. said that about 10 million individuals in the United States had viewed Russian ads that it had shared with the US Congress on Monday.

“Most of the ads appear to focus on divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum, touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights,” Facebook said in a blog post.

