Explosion wounds five Bahraini policemen -agency

DUBAI: Five Bahraini policemen suffered minor injures in a “terrorist explosion” outside the capital Manama on Monday, the state news agency reported.

The agency said the blast occurred in the village of Daih on Budaiya road while the policemen were guarding a procession by Shiite Muslims marking the annual Ashura festival, which commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein some 1400 years ago.

The agency quoted the interior ministry as saying on its Twitter account that “the necessary steps” were being taken, without giving any details.

Neighbor Saudi Arabia condemned Monday's attack saying it was aimed at destabilizing Bahrain's security and stability and intimidating its people.

The explosion was the latest in a series of attacks targeting policemen in the Western-allied country, where the US Fifth Fleet is based.

The government blames the attacks on Shiite militants it says are backed by Iran to destabilize the country, a charge Tehran denies.

In June, a member of Bahrain’s security forces was killed in an explosion in the village of Diraz, the hometown of the spiritual leader of the country’s Shiite community Ayatollah Isa Qassim. The interior ministry blamed “terrorists” for the attack.

DUBAI: Five Bahraini policemen suffered minor injures in a “terrorist explosion” outside the capital Manama on Monday, the state news agency reported.

The agency said the blast occurred in the village of Daih on Budaiya road while the policemen were guarding a procession by Shiite Muslims marking the annual Ashura festival, which commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein some 1400 years ago.

The agency quoted the interior ministry as saying on its Twitter account that “the necessary steps” were being taken, without giving any details.

Neighbor Saudi Arabia condemned Monday's attack saying it was aimed at destabilizing Bahrain's security and stability and intimidating its people.

The explosion was the latest in a series of attacks targeting policemen in the Western-allied country, where the US Fifth Fleet is based.

The government blames the attacks on Shiite militants it says are backed by Iran to destabilize the country, a charge Tehran denies.

In June, a member of Bahrain’s security forces was killed in an explosion in the village of Diraz, the hometown of the spiritual leader of the country’s Shiite community Ayatollah Isa Qassim. The interior ministry blamed “terrorists” for the attack.