  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 55 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

UAE jails Iranian over sanctions breach

AFP |
Dubai Marina skyline (Shutterstock)
ABU DHABI, UAE: A United Arab Emirates appeals court has upheld a 10-year jail sentence against an Iranian convicted of breaching international sanctions against Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday.
The State Security Court upheld the man’s conviction on charges of “sharing intelligence with Iran, importing electricity generators and devices used in the Iranian nuclear program from the United Kingdom and attempting to illegally re-export these devices to Iran,” the official WAM news agency reported.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found guilty by a lower court in April and sentenced to 10 years in jail to be followed by deportation.
Nuclear-related international sanctions on Iran were lifted following a landmark deal reached between Tehran and major powers in 2015.
But the UAE and other Sunni-ruled Gulf Arab states remain deeply opposed to the influence of Shiite-dominated Iran in the Middle East.
ABU DHABI, UAE: A United Arab Emirates appeals court has upheld a 10-year jail sentence against an Iranian convicted of breaching international sanctions against Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday.
The State Security Court upheld the man’s conviction on charges of “sharing intelligence with Iran, importing electricity generators and devices used in the Iranian nuclear program from the United Kingdom and attempting to illegally re-export these devices to Iran,” the official WAM news agency reported.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found guilty by a lower court in April and sentenced to 10 years in jail to be followed by deportation.
Nuclear-related international sanctions on Iran were lifted following a landmark deal reached between Tehran and major powers in 2015.
But the UAE and other Sunni-ruled Gulf Arab states remain deeply opposed to the influence of Shiite-dominated Iran in the Middle East.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey’s Erdogan says will impose further sanctions against northern Iraq

ANKARA,: Turkey will impose further sanctions on northern Iraq over its independence referendum,...

Turkey detains 35 Istanbul officials over coup links: report

ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 35 local authority officials in Istanbul over alleged...

Turkey’s Erdogan says will impose further sanctions against northern Iraq
Turkey detains 35 Istanbul officials over coup links: report
Daesh claims attack on Damascus police station
Palestinian government meets in Gaza for first time since 2014
UAE jails Iranian over sanctions breach
Explosion wounds five Bahraini policemen -agency
Latest News
Oman slashes minimum wage requirement for expats bringing in families
391 views
Half of Oman’s properties could have solar energy in five years, conference told
143 views
Middle Eastern art goes under the hammer in London
121 views
Sushi Centro: Fresh, funky, affordable
142 views
The Killers land first Billboard No. 1 with ‘Wonderful Wonderful’
95 views
Nobel Literature Prize: controversy, fame and flops
74 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR