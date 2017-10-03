UAE jails Iranian over sanctions breach

ABU DHABI, UAE: A United Arab Emirates appeals court has upheld a 10-year jail sentence against an Iranian convicted of breaching international sanctions against Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday.

The State Security Court upheld the man’s conviction on charges of “sharing intelligence with Iran, importing electricity generators and devices used in the Iranian nuclear program from the United Kingdom and attempting to illegally re-export these devices to Iran,” the official WAM news agency reported.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found guilty by a lower court in April and sentenced to 10 years in jail to be followed by deportation.

Nuclear-related international sanctions on Iran were lifted following a landmark deal reached between Tehran and major powers in 2015.

But the UAE and other Sunni-ruled Gulf Arab states remain deeply opposed to the influence of Shiite-dominated Iran in the Middle East.

