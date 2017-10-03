  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • The Killers land first Billboard No. 1 with ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

Offbeat

The Killers land first Billboard No. 1 with ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

Reuters |
David Keuning, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci and Mark Stoermer of The Killers pose with the Best Rock Award at the 13th Annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2006 show in Bella Center in Copenhagen, November 2, 2006. (File photo by Reuters)
LOS ANGELES: Las Vegas rockers The Killers landed their first chart-topping album on the US Billboard 200 chart on Monday, staving off new records from rapper Macklemore and R&B singer Jhene Aiko.
“Wonderful Wonderful,” the fifth studio album by The Killers, sold 118,000 album units in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
Macklemore’s latest album, “Gemini,” debuted at No. 2 with 51,000 album units sold, while Aiko’s “Trip” came in at No. 5 with sales of 37,000 album units.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).
Monday’s chart win was bittersweet for The Killers after 59 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
While The Killers had no affiliation with the festival, the band tweeted: “We’ve got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas.”
On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, alt-rockers Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” climbed to No. 1 from No. 4, with 65,000 copies sold.
LOS ANGELES: Las Vegas rockers The Killers landed their first chart-topping album on the US Billboard 200 chart on Monday, staving off new records from rapper Macklemore and R&B singer Jhene Aiko.
“Wonderful Wonderful,” the fifth studio album by The Killers, sold 118,000 album units in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
Macklemore’s latest album, “Gemini,” debuted at No. 2 with 51,000 album units sold, while Aiko’s “Trip” came in at No. 5 with sales of 37,000 album units.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).
Monday’s chart win was bittersweet for The Killers after 59 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
While The Killers had no affiliation with the festival, the band tweeted: “We’ve got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas.”
On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, alt-rockers Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” climbed to No. 1 from No. 4, with 65,000 copies sold.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Could this be the future first female Muslim member of the US Congress?

DUBAI: America could soon see its first Muslim woman in Congress, replacing a white, male,...

The Killers land first Billboard No. 1 with ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

LOS ANGELES: Las Vegas rockers The Killers landed their first chart-topping album on the US...

Could this be the future first female Muslim member of the US Congress?
The Killers land first Billboard No. 1 with ‘Wonderful Wonderful’
Nobel Literature Prize: controversy, fame and flops
Bollywood icon Aamir Khan says next film will be biggest yet
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande urge gun control amid artist shock at Vegas carnage
Fonda, Mirren make star turns as fashion models for L’Oreal
Latest News
French MPs to vote on tough anti-terror law
1 views
Facebook says 10 million US users saw Russia-linked ads
700 views
UN battles mounting illness in Rohingya camps
12 views
US defense chief suggests sticking with Iran nuclear deal
16 views
Mugabe back in S. Africa after wife evaded assault claim
11 views
US to expel 15 Cuban diplomats after 'attacks' on embassy staff in Havana
22 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR