Sushi Centro: Fresh, funky, affordable

JEDDAH: Sushi is healthy but tends to be expensive, and requires expertise to prepare properly.

So if you are looking for a restaurant that serves fresh, tasty and affordable sushi, Sushi Centro on Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Road in Al-Sharafeyah, Jeddah, is the place.

The restaurant is in the Centro Shaheen Hotel, and has a comfortable, modern ambiance that is young and fresh in its approach, original in its presentation and dynamic in its offerings. It offers a range of quick and healthy food, as well as a takeaway service.

Sushi Centro’s fresh and tasty prawn tempura with daikon sauce will entice your senses as the crunchy shrimps make noise when you bite into them. Its salmon tartar with avocado and sliced onions is simply a joy.

Sushi Centro offers three types of Bento Box — teriyaki, seared salmon and crispy vegetable spring rolls — ranging in price from SR65 ($17) to SR120.

For dessert, the restaurant offers a festive hand-cut fruit mix of fresh mango, dragon fruit, pineapple, melon and lychee.

Sushi Centro is a new take on contemporary Japanese cuisine, with a funky vibe for casual dining. It is open for lunch from noon until 3:30 p.m., and for dinner from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The restaurant is within walking distance of Haifaa Mall, major commercial centers, traditional markets, consulates and ministries. It is only five minutes’ drive from Jeddah Corniche.

JEDDAH: Sushi is healthy but tends to be expensive, and requires expertise to prepare properly.

So if you are looking for a restaurant that serves fresh, tasty and affordable sushi, Sushi Centro on Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Road in Al-Sharafeyah, Jeddah, is the place.

The restaurant is in the Centro Shaheen Hotel, and has a comfortable, modern ambiance that is young and fresh in its approach, original in its presentation and dynamic in its offerings. It offers a range of quick and healthy food, as well as a takeaway service.

Sushi Centro’s fresh and tasty prawn tempura with daikon sauce will entice your senses as the crunchy shrimps make noise when you bite into them. Its salmon tartar with avocado and sliced onions is simply a joy.

Sushi Centro offers three types of Bento Box — teriyaki, seared salmon and crispy vegetable spring rolls — ranging in price from SR65 ($17) to SR120.

For dessert, the restaurant offers a festive hand-cut fruit mix of fresh mango, dragon fruit, pineapple, melon and lychee.

Sushi Centro is a new take on contemporary Japanese cuisine, with a funky vibe for casual dining. It is open for lunch from noon until 3:30 p.m., and for dinner from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The restaurant is within walking distance of Haifaa Mall, major commercial centers, traditional markets, consulates and ministries. It is only five minutes’ drive from Jeddah Corniche.