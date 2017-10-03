Oman slashes minimum wage requirement for expats bringing in families

DUBAI: Oman has halved the minimum salary required before an expat is permitted to have their family join them to live in the Sultanate.



The decision to slash the minimum wage requirement from 600 rials ($1,558) to 300 rials ($779) daily newspaper Al Abri reported, citing a tweet issued by Shoura Council Member, Sultan bin Majid Al-Abri.



The tweet read: “The visa condition for family members joining an expatriate employee has been amended from a minimum salary of OMR600 to OMR300.”



The change follows a decision by the Shoura Council as part of one of the initiatives of the Tanfeedh program which is aimed at boosting and aiding the diversification of the country’s economy.

