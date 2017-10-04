  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia establishes national development fund, names new ministers

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia establishes national development fund, names new ministers

Arab News |
New Transport Minister Nabil Al-Amoudi, left, takes over from Sulaiman Al-Hamdan, right, who moves to the Ministry of Civil Services.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced it is set to create a new national fund in a Royal Decree early on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom will establish the new ‘National Development Fund’ which will serve as an umbrella fund for existing social, industrial and agricultural funds. The new institution will organizationally be linked to the prime minister and will have a governor with ministerial rank and who will act as its Executive Officer.
In other decrees, Transport Minister Sulaiman Al-Hamdan, who was appointed to the job last year, will move to head the Ministry of Civil Services, whose minister was dismissed in April.
Nabil Al-Amoudi will replace Al-Hamdan at the transport ministry.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced it is set to create a new national fund in a Royal Decree early on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom will establish the new ‘National Development Fund’ which will serve as an umbrella fund for existing social, industrial and agricultural funds. The new institution will organizationally be linked to the prime minister and will have a governor with ministerial rank and who will act as its Executive Officer.
In other decrees, Transport Minister Sulaiman Al-Hamdan, who was appointed to the job last year, will move to head the Ministry of Civil Services, whose minister was dismissed in April.
Nabil Al-Amoudi will replace Al-Hamdan at the transport ministry.
Tags: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense Saudi national development fund Saudi Ministry of Civil Services

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet condemns terror acts in Manama, Marseille, Las Vegas

JEDDAH: The Cabinet expressed its thanks and appreciation to King Salman on Tuesday for the recent...

Saudi Arabia establishes national development fund, names new ministers

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced it is set to create a new national fund in a Royal Decree early on...

Saudi Cabinet condemns terror acts in Manama, Marseille, Las Vegas
Saudi Arabia establishes national development fund, names new ministers
King Salman, Kremlin upbeat about ‘milestone’ royal visit
Jeddah entertainment and tourism forum will usher in new horizons
Taif University president thanks King Salman for launch of new project
Saudi retail shopping remains preferred over online, says EY official
Latest News
Bomb blast in southeast Turkey kills three soldiers, wounds five, Hurriyet
16 views
IEA lifts five-year renewables forecast after record 2016
49 views
Heat on Hamilton in Japan after Red Bull ambush
41 views
Tesco to pay first dividend since 2014 accounting scandal
47 views
Russia says its air strike injures Nusra Front leader, kills 12 field commanders
87 views
In China, performance art feels the chill from official disapproval
45 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR