  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend returns to US from Philippines: Manila

World

Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend returns to US from Philippines: Manila

AFP |
Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Ma. Antonette Mangrobang shows the travel records of Marilou Danley in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (AP Photo)
MANILA: The girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock returned to the US on Wednesday from the Philippines, as authorities in Manila said they were looking into reports he transferred $100,000 to her.
Marilou Danley flew out of Manila’s international airport on Tuesday night for Los Angeles, immigration bureau spokeswoman Maria Antoinette Mangrobang told AFP.
She was met in the US Tuesday evening local time — Wednesday in the Philippines — by FBI agents. The 62 year-old is classified as a “person of interest” to investigators but remains free to go wherever she wants, US media reported.
The Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the FBI, its US counterpart, had sought help in finding Danley.
“The FBI has coordinated with the Philippine office of the Interpol to look for her,” NBI spokesman Nick Suarez told AFP.
Suarez said the NBI was looking into reports Danley arrived in the Philippines last month, and that Paddock had sent $100,000 to her via a wire transfer.
Suarez initially said the FBI had shared to the NBI the information on the date of her arrival and the money transfer.
But he later revised his statement, telling AFP that information was from the media.
Paddock, a 64-year-old gambler and retired accountant, killed 58 people and injured at least 527 others when he used a vast arsenal of weapons to shoot at a Las Vegas concert from a hotel room on Sunday.
Danley is an Australian citizen who moved to the US 20 years ago to work on the casino strip.
“There are reports her ID was used for booking the hotel or some such detail,” Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.
“Australia will support the US authorities in their investigation in whatever way we can, but we have not had contact with Marilou Danley directly.”
Media reports said Danley was born in the Philippines, although the Philippine foreign department and Suarez said they could not confirm that.
Paddock killed himself after mowing down the concert-goers.

Related Articles

MANILA: The girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock returned to the US on Wednesday from the Philippines, as authorities in Manila said they were looking into reports he transferred $100,000 to her.
Marilou Danley flew out of Manila’s international airport on Tuesday night for Los Angeles, immigration bureau spokeswoman Maria Antoinette Mangrobang told AFP.
She was met in the US Tuesday evening local time — Wednesday in the Philippines — by FBI agents. The 62 year-old is classified as a “person of interest” to investigators but remains free to go wherever she wants, US media reported.
The Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the FBI, its US counterpart, had sought help in finding Danley.
“The FBI has coordinated with the Philippine office of the Interpol to look for her,” NBI spokesman Nick Suarez told AFP.
Suarez said the NBI was looking into reports Danley arrived in the Philippines last month, and that Paddock had sent $100,000 to her via a wire transfer.
Suarez initially said the FBI had shared to the NBI the information on the date of her arrival and the money transfer.
But he later revised his statement, telling AFP that information was from the media.
Paddock, a 64-year-old gambler and retired accountant, killed 58 people and injured at least 527 others when he used a vast arsenal of weapons to shoot at a Las Vegas concert from a hotel room on Sunday.
Danley is an Australian citizen who moved to the US 20 years ago to work on the casino strip.
“There are reports her ID was used for booking the hotel or some such detail,” Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.
“Australia will support the US authorities in their investigation in whatever way we can, but we have not had contact with Marilou Danley directly.”
Media reports said Danley was born in the Philippines, although the Philippine foreign department and Suarez said they could not confirm that.
Paddock killed himself after mowing down the concert-goers.
Tags: Philippines Manila Las Vegas Stephen Paddock Marilou Danley Las Vegas shooting FBI NBI Maria Antoinette Mangrobang

Comments

MORE FROM World

Ryanair flight escorted by fighter jets to London airport after “hoax“

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday scrambled RAF Typhoon fighter jets to escort a Ryanair flight from...

Russia accuses US of ‘deadly provocations’ against Russian troops in Syria

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday accused the United States and its...

Ryanair flight escorted by fighter jets to London airport after “hoax“
Russia accuses US of ‘deadly provocations’ against Russian troops in Syria
Catalonia to declare independence from Spain as soon as weekend -leader
Brazil robbers caught trying to tunnel into bank
Greek court clears extradition of Russian cybercrime suspect to US
Paris motorbike explosion did not appear to target Jordan — embassy official
Latest News
Iraq forces push into Daesh bastion Hawija
4 views
Head of Syria ex-Qaeda group ‘critical’ after Russia strike: Moscow
59 views
Thales signs two-year maintenance contract with Saudi Railway Company
114 views
Book Review: A glittering history of the world’s most infamous diamond
80 views
Ryanair flight escorted by fighter jets to London airport after “hoax“
151 views
Russia accuses US of ‘deadly provocations’ against Russian troops in Syria
152 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR