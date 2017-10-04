Russia says its air strike injures Nusra Front leader, kills 12 field commanders

  • Search form

Above, Russian military jets deployed at Hmeymim air base in Syria on June 18, 2016. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a Russian air strike in Syria had killed 12 Nusra Front field commanders and seriously injured the group’s leader.
The air strike came after Russia’s military intelligence uncovered the time and place of a meeting of the leaders of the Nusra Front, including its head Abu Mohammad Al-Golani, on October 3, defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashekov said in a statement.
“As a result of the strike, the Nusra Front leader, Abu Mohammad Al-Golani, sustained numerous shrapnel wounds and, having lost an arm, is in a critical condition, according to information from several independent sources,” Konashenkov said.
Together with around 50 guards, 12 Nusra Front field commanders were killed, he added.

