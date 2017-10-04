  • Search form

Bomb blast in southeast Turkey kills three soldiers, wounds five, Hurriyet

Reuters |
Turkish soldiers (Reuters)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: A bomb detonated by Kurdish militants killed three soldiers and wounded five more in southeast Turkey near the border with Iran, the Hurriyet news website said on Wednesday.
It said the blast occurred in the Yuksekova district of Hakkari province and that a large number of armored vehicles were sent to the area to capture the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who it said carried out the attack.

