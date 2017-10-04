  • Search form

  Jennifer Lopez cancels Las Vegas performances after shooting

Jennifer Lopez cancels Las Vegas performances after shooting

Jennifer Lopez
LAS VEGAS: Jennifer Lopez is canceling her Las Vegas performances this week out of respect to the victims of the deadliest shooting in modern US history.
The entertainer on Tuesday announced the postponement of her “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” appearances. Performances set for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will be rescheduled, and tickets will be refunded or replaced.
An attack Sunday night at a music festival outside the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas killed 59 people and injured more than 500.
Lopez has been a resident performer at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino since February and is set to continue her “All I Have” show there through June 2018.
Lopez says she is heartbroken over the “senseless tragedy” and is keeping the victims and their families in her thoughts and prayers.
