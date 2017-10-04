  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Winslet boards Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ universe

Offbeat

Winslet boards Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ universe

The Associated Press |
Kate Winslet
LOS ANGELES: It is a titanic reunion — Kate Winslet is joining the “Avatar” franchise, reuniting the actress with “Titanic” director James Cameron.
A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday. It was first reported by the online trade publication Deadline.
According to Deadline, Winslet will be playing a character named Ronal, but no word on just how many of the films she’ll be part of. Cameron said that they had been looking to work together again for 20 years.
Four “Avatar” sequels are planned to be released in December of 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.
LOS ANGELES: It is a titanic reunion — Kate Winslet is joining the “Avatar” franchise, reuniting the actress with “Titanic” director James Cameron.
A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday. It was first reported by the online trade publication Deadline.
According to Deadline, Winslet will be playing a character named Ronal, but no word on just how many of the films she’ll be part of. Cameron said that they had been looking to work together again for 20 years.
Four “Avatar” sequels are planned to be released in December of 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Olivia Pope ‘runs the world’ in ‘Scandal’s’ final season

NEW YORK: Strap yourselves in, Gladiators! To say that the final season of “Scandal” is likely to...

Jackie Chan feels ‘useless’ in wake of the Las Vegas attack

LOS ANGELES: Jackie Chan wishes he could have used his iconic, on-screen martial arts skills to...

Olivia Pope ‘runs the world’ in ‘Scandal’s’ final season
Jackie Chan feels ‘useless’ in wake of the Las Vegas attack
Winslet boards Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ universe
Jennifer Lopez cancels Las Vegas performances after shooting
‘Goodfellas’ actor Charles Low, Robert De Niro’s buddy, dies
Arab stars who fought Breast cancer and won
Latest News
Violence against women hurts Arab economies, UN says
35 views
Olivia Pope ‘runs the world’ in ‘Scandal’s’ final season
Jackie Chan feels ‘useless’ in wake of the Las Vegas attack
Winslet boards Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ universe
Jennifer Lopez cancels Las Vegas performances after shooting
‘Goodfellas’ actor Charles Low, Robert De Niro’s buddy, dies
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR