Olivia Pope ‘runs the world’ in ‘Scandal’s’ final season

NEW YORK: Strap yourselves in, Gladiators! To say that the final season of “Scandal” is likely to be a very bumpy ride is probably a gross understatement. The show returns to its proper place in ABC’s popular “TGIT” lineup on Thursday at 9 p.m.

“Shonda (Rhimes) has decided the series needs to come to a close, and while this is definitely a bittersweet moment for all of us gladiators, I have no doubt what she has in store for the final season will be as powerful as what is come before,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, who recently announced that season seven would be the final season of the explosive political drama, said in a statement.

“ABC Studios is so proud of ‘Scandal,’ and the Shondaland TGIT franchise, which have been so important to our studio’s success. It is hard to imagine Thursday nights without Olivia Pope and company and the roller-coaster ride of the last six seasons,” added Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios. “Deciding how to end a show is easy,” said Rhimes, “Scandal’s” creator and executive producer, in a statement. “Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our ‘Scandal’ family: All together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”

NEW YORK: Strap yourselves in, Gladiators! To say that the final season of “Scandal” is likely to be a very bumpy ride is probably a gross understatement. The show returns to its proper place in ABC’s popular “TGIT” lineup on Thursday at 9 p.m.

“Shonda (Rhimes) has decided the series needs to come to a close, and while this is definitely a bittersweet moment for all of us gladiators, I have no doubt what she has in store for the final season will be as powerful as what is come before,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, who recently announced that season seven would be the final season of the explosive political drama, said in a statement.

“ABC Studios is so proud of ‘Scandal,’ and the Shondaland TGIT franchise, which have been so important to our studio’s success. It is hard to imagine Thursday nights without Olivia Pope and company and the roller-coaster ride of the last six seasons,” added Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios. “Deciding how to end a show is easy,” said Rhimes, “Scandal’s” creator and executive producer, in a statement. “Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our ‘Scandal’ family: All together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”