  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 14 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Qatar sinks to 5-year low on banking sector uncertainty

Reuters |
This file photo taken on July 31, 2017 shows a Qatari trader following the stock market at the Qatari stock exchange in Doha. (AFP)
DUBAI: Qatar’s stock index sank to a five-year low on Wednesday as foreign funds continued to sell ahead of third-quarter corporate earnings, while banks in Egypt were hit by news that the central bank would raise the required reserve ratio.
The Qatari index lost 1.6 percent in thin trade, bringing its losses since four other Arab states broke off ties with Doha on June 5 to nearly 18 percent. Banks were particularly hard hit, with Commercial Bank down 3.6 percent.
“There is too much uncertainty and negative headlines about the Qatari banking sector. Third-quarter results will be watched very closely to see just how much the diplomatic rupture has hurt those banks’ asset quality,” said a Paris-based fund manager.
Third-quarter results are expected to be announced later this month. Banks have been hurt as neighboring states have pulled out their deposits because of the diplomatic crisis.
Qatar’s central bank governor told local media on Wednesday that a withdrawal of deposits by neighboring countries had not hurt the banking sector and the government had enough money to protect banks. But he also said the government could only be a funding source of last resort.
Oil-linked stocks were also weak, with oil and gas drilling service provider Gulf International Services dropping 3.9 percent — taking its losses for the year to 40.5 percent.
The Riyadh index rose 0.6 percent. Saudi firms are expected to release quarterly results later this month.
The Dubai index added 0.8 percent in its most actively traded session since early August. In Abu Dhabi the index edged down 0.2 percent.
— Reuters
DUBAI: Qatar’s stock index sank to a five-year low on Wednesday as foreign funds continued to sell ahead of third-quarter corporate earnings, while banks in Egypt were hit by news that the central bank would raise the required reserve ratio.
The Qatari index lost 1.6 percent in thin trade, bringing its losses since four other Arab states broke off ties with Doha on June 5 to nearly 18 percent. Banks were particularly hard hit, with Commercial Bank down 3.6 percent.
“There is too much uncertainty and negative headlines about the Qatari banking sector. Third-quarter results will be watched very closely to see just how much the diplomatic rupture has hurt those banks’ asset quality,” said a Paris-based fund manager.
Third-quarter results are expected to be announced later this month. Banks have been hurt as neighboring states have pulled out their deposits because of the diplomatic crisis.
Qatar’s central bank governor told local media on Wednesday that a withdrawal of deposits by neighboring countries had not hurt the banking sector and the government had enough money to protect banks. But he also said the government could only be a funding source of last resort.
Oil-linked stocks were also weak, with oil and gas drilling service provider Gulf International Services dropping 3.9 percent — taking its losses for the year to 40.5 percent.
The Riyadh index rose 0.6 percent. Saudi firms are expected to release quarterly results later this month.
The Dubai index added 0.8 percent in its most actively traded session since early August. In Abu Dhabi the index edged down 0.2 percent.
— Reuters

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

EU hammers Amazon and Apple as tax offensive builds momentum

BRUSSELS: The EU turned the screw on US tech giants yesterday, ordering Amazon to repay Luxembourg...

Tesco’s first dividend since 2014 crisis cements recovery

LONDON: Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said it would pay a dividend for the first time in three...

EU hammers Amazon and Apple as tax offensive builds momentum
Tesco’s first dividend since 2014 crisis cements recovery
Solar drives rise in global renewable energy forecast
Putin says oil cut deal with OPEC could last until end of 2018
Qatar sinks to 5-year low on banking sector uncertainty
Jeddah real estate set to benefit as Kingdom opens its doors
Latest News
EU hammers Amazon and Apple as tax offensive builds momentum
Tesco’s first dividend since 2014 crisis cements recovery
Solar drives rise in global renewable energy forecast
Putin says oil cut deal with OPEC could last until end of 2018
Qatar sinks to 5-year low on banking sector uncertainty
3 views
Jeddah real estate set to benefit as Kingdom opens its doors
9 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR