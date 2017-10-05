  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia aims to develop relations with Russia Federation in all spheres: Al-Jubeir

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia aims to develop relations with Russia Federation in all spheres: Al-Jubeir

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |
Saudi foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman made history on Wednesday as the first reigning Saudi monarch to visit Russia, where he is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials on bilateral, regional and international issues.
Speaking on the occasion of the visit, Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi foreign minister, said: “Riyadh is interested in developing cooperation with Moscow on all trajectories, and the documents to be signed during the visit to Moscow by King Salman will contribute to this.” Al-Jubeir said that King Salman’s visit is “a historic event, as it is the first-ever official visit by a Saudi monarch in the history of bilateral relations.”
Al-Jubeir, who was speaking during his talks with Russian Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Wednesday, said: “Today, Saudi Arabia aims to develop relations with the Russian Federation in all spheres. Both our countries respect the principle of sovereignty, good neighborly relations and non-interference in internal affairs.” The foreign minister added: “We cooperate to counter extremism, terrorism and other challenges that we face.”
Al-Jubeir said: “Indeed, a number of challenges exist at the moment that we must overcome in our relations, and there are also possibilities that we must take advantage of the royal visit to develop cooperation … I have no doubts that this visit will be successful and will advance our relations from a good to an excellent level,” said the minister while expressing his pleasure and optimism over the visit.
Commenting on the first-ever official visit of a Saudi king to Russia, Dr. Mona A. Al-Mushait, a member of the Shoura Council, said: “This historic visit will bolster cooperation in various fields including oil, renewable energy and infrastructure projects, and cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia, being the world’s top oil producers will bring benefits to the global oil market.”
Russia and Saudi may now be inaugurating their broadest “strategic cooperation,” with King Salman’s visit serving as a turning point, she added.
“The first-ever official visit by a Saudi king to Moscow since the foundation of the Kingdom demonstrates that Riyadh is eager to keep balance in its foreign policy and diversify its ties. The Kingdom acknowledges the importance of Russia as a major global player, and its potential role in the region, and for Russia’s part, it is giving due importance to Riyadh’s political and strategic status in Russia-Arab relations,” she added.

Related Articles

RIYADH: King Salman made history on Wednesday as the first reigning Saudi monarch to visit Russia, where he is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials on bilateral, regional and international issues.
Speaking on the occasion of the visit, Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi foreign minister, said: “Riyadh is interested in developing cooperation with Moscow on all trajectories, and the documents to be signed during the visit to Moscow by King Salman will contribute to this.” Al-Jubeir said that King Salman’s visit is “a historic event, as it is the first-ever official visit by a Saudi monarch in the history of bilateral relations.”
Al-Jubeir, who was speaking during his talks with Russian Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Wednesday, said: “Today, Saudi Arabia aims to develop relations with the Russian Federation in all spheres. Both our countries respect the principle of sovereignty, good neighborly relations and non-interference in internal affairs.” The foreign minister added: “We cooperate to counter extremism, terrorism and other challenges that we face.”
Al-Jubeir said: “Indeed, a number of challenges exist at the moment that we must overcome in our relations, and there are also possibilities that we must take advantage of the royal visit to develop cooperation … I have no doubts that this visit will be successful and will advance our relations from a good to an excellent level,” said the minister while expressing his pleasure and optimism over the visit.
Commenting on the first-ever official visit of a Saudi king to Russia, Dr. Mona A. Al-Mushait, a member of the Shoura Council, said: “This historic visit will bolster cooperation in various fields including oil, renewable energy and infrastructure projects, and cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia, being the world’s top oil producers will bring benefits to the global oil market.”
Russia and Saudi may now be inaugurating their broadest “strategic cooperation,” with King Salman’s visit serving as a turning point, she added.
“The first-ever official visit by a Saudi king to Moscow since the foundation of the Kingdom demonstrates that Riyadh is eager to keep balance in its foreign policy and diversify its ties. The Kingdom acknowledges the importance of Russia as a major global player, and its potential role in the region, and for Russia’s part, it is giving due importance to Riyadh’s political and strategic status in Russia-Arab relations,” she added.
Tags: Saudi royal visit to Russia Saudi Arabia Saudi-Russia Moscow King Salman

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi women to drive female students to school, work in car rental, says transport chief

RIYADH: Certain transportation activities may possibly be limited to women, like female teachers’...

Russian FM: Saudi king’s visit a ‘turning point’ in relations

MOSCOW: Saudi King Salman’s visit to Russia, which began Wednesday, represents a “real turning...

Saudi women to drive female students to school, work in car rental, says transport chief
Russian FM: Saudi king’s visit a ‘turning point’ in relations
22 people arrested for stirring incitement: Saudi state security official
Two ‘influential and pivotal nations’ can address regional crises: Saudi Ambassador to Russia
Saudi Arabia aims to develop relations with Russia Federation in all spheres: Al-Jubeir
Saudi and Russian CEOs discuss opportunities at Russia meeting
Latest News
Saudi women to drive female students to school, work in car rental, says transport chief
338 views
Russian FM: Saudi king’s visit a ‘turning point’ in relations
370 views
As Syria’s Raqqa battle nears end, road to rescue lengthens
84 views
North Korean workers prep seafood going to US stores, restaurants
286 views
Judge won’t release Iraq War veteran fighting deportation
230 views
Amnesty: Europe returning more Afghans despite violence
165 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR