24 people arrested for stirring incitement, spreading rumors in Hail

JEDDAH: Saudi security forces arrested 24 people involved in incitement and spreading rumors in a social case in Hail region, the security spokesman of the Ministry of the Interior said.

Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki said that authorities, which are carrying out legal procedures in a social case in Hail region, have noticed that "some of those who are involved in the case had exploited social networking sites to disseminate lies and exaggerations about the circumstances of the case. They did so in order to stir sedition and to push the ordinary people to commit what is undesirable."

They also tried to influence the conduct of the regular and legal procedures of the case. This prompted some of them to be present illegally in front of the headquarters of the emirate of the region, Al-Turki added.

The security authorities managed to arrest 24 suspects of being involved in incitement, agitation and dissemination of rumors, including the person who created a hashtag on a social networking site for that purpose.

The Ministry of the Interior declares that it will stand firm in the face of such practices that include spread of lies and breach of security of society and safety of its members.

At the same time, the ministry warns all those who wish to disturb the security and stability of this country, its citizens and residents will be punished.

