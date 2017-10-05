  • Search form

Middle-East

Iraq forces retake center of Daesh bastion Hawija

AFP |
Iraqi forces and paramilitary fighters advance toward the Daesh stronghold of Hawija during an operation to recapture the town from the jihadists. (AFP)
BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces said Thursday they had retaken the center of Daesh’s stronghold Hawija and were pushing forward in their assault on one of the last Daesh enclaves in the country.
Troops, police and paramilitaries “liberated the whole of the center of Hawija and are continuing their advance,” the operation’s commander, Lt. Gen. Abdel Amir Yarallah, said.
Government and allied forces backed by a US-led coalition launched an offensive last month to oust Daesh from Hawija, a longtime insurgent bastion.
The town is among the final holdouts from the territory seized by the jihadists in 2014 and its recapture would leave only a handful of remote outposts in Daesh hands.
The UN said on Tuesday that an estimated 12,500 people had fled the town since the launch of the offensive to retake Hawija and surrounding areas last month.
The UN’s humanitarian affairs office said the number of people still in the town was unknown but could be as high as 78,000.
It said humanitarian agencies have set up checkpoints, camps and emergency sites capable of receiving more than 70,000 people who could flee.
Hawija, 230 kilometers north of Baghdad, is one of just two significant areas of Iraq still held by Daesh, along with a stretch of the Euphrates Valley near the Syrian border which is also under attack.

