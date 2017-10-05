  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Tennis: Cirstea stuns Karolina Pliskova in Beijing

Sports

Tennis: Cirstea stuns Karolina Pliskova in Beijing

AFP |
Sorana Cirstea of Romania hits a return during her women’s singles match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Repubic at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing. (AFP)
BEIJING: Former number one and fourth seed Karolina Pliskova became the latest high-profile casualty at the China Open on Thursday, going out in the third round to unseeded Sorana Cirstea.
Cirstea follows fellow Romanian Simona Halep into the quarter-finals, after second seed Halep sent Maria Sharapova packing on Wednesday.
Cirstea, ranked 44 in the world, stunned the Czech Pliskova 6-1, 7-5 on Beijing’s outdoor hard courts to surge into the last eight.
She will play home hope Peng Shuai or Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the Roland Garros champion.
World number one Garbine Muguruza and reigning champion Agnieszka Radwanska are both out to leave world number two Halep the favorite in the Chinese capital.
Also into the quarters is Caroline Garcia, who defeated French compatriot Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1.
Garcia is in red-hot form after winning the Wuhan Open title on Saturday.

Related Articles

BEIJING: Former number one and fourth seed Karolina Pliskova became the latest high-profile casualty at the China Open on Thursday, going out in the third round to unseeded Sorana Cirstea.
Cirstea follows fellow Romanian Simona Halep into the quarter-finals, after second seed Halep sent Maria Sharapova packing on Wednesday.
Cirstea, ranked 44 in the world, stunned the Czech Pliskova 6-1, 7-5 on Beijing’s outdoor hard courts to surge into the last eight.
She will play home hope Peng Shuai or Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the Roland Garros champion.
World number one Garbine Muguruza and reigning champion Agnieszka Radwanska are both out to leave world number two Halep the favorite in the Chinese capital.
Also into the quarters is Caroline Garcia, who defeated French compatriot Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1.
Garcia is in red-hot form after winning the Wuhan Open title on Saturday.
Tags: sports tennis

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Baseball: Diamondbacks down Rockies to earn playoff berth against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES: The Arizona Diamondbacks withstood a fierce late rally from the Colorado Rockies on...

Tennis: Cirstea stuns Karolina Pliskova in Beijing

BEIJING: Former number one and fourth seed Karolina Pliskova became the latest high-profile...

Baseball: Diamondbacks down Rockies to earn playoff berth against Dodgers
Tennis: Cirstea stuns Karolina Pliskova in Beijing
Halep dumps Sharapova out of Beijing event
Cilic pummels Uchiyama to reach Tokyo quarters
Yankees hand Twins record-tying 13th straight postseason loss
Anthony sharp in OKC debut, Rockets look fine without him
Latest News
Baseball: Diamondbacks down Rockies to earn playoff berth against Dodgers
2 views
Tennis: Cirstea stuns Karolina Pliskova in Beijing
8 views
Indonesia’s notorious traffic jam forces president to walk
22 views
Iraq forces retake center of Daesh bastion Hawija
18 views
Iraq flight ban halts dig for lost ancient city
38 views
Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend denies knowledge of planned carnage
89 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR