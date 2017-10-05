Emirates cabin crew to learn how to spot human traffickers

DUBAI: Emirates Airline is to train its frontline staff in how to spot the perpetrators and victims of human trafficking.

According to figures published by the National Human Trafficking Hotline there was in excess of 5,000 “potential” human trafficking cases in 2015 and of these, nearly 2,000 involved victims under 18.

Now staffs at Emirates Airline – including cabin crew – are to attend a module that teaches them how to spot traffickers and their victims.



They will also be trained in how to spot other crimes such as drug smuggling and theft.



The course – for Emirates cabin crew and other airport ground staff – starts in October, 2017, a statement issued by the Dubai-based airline confirmed.



The course helps staff to recognize behavioral traits of traffickers and smugglers and how to handle situations where their suspicions are raised.

“Human trafficking is a global problem that affects hundreds of thousands of people worldwide,” said Dr. Abdullah Al Hashimi, divisional senior vice president, Emirates Group Security.

“We have developed this new training module with the aim of helping our staff become more aware and observant of the behavior of potential crime offenders and possible victims of human trafficking.”

