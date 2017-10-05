  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 9 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Russia’s Sibur, Saudi Aramco agree to explore possible cooperation

Reuters |
The plan to float around 5 percent of Aramco in an initial public offering in 2018 is on track, Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive Amin Nasser said at an energy forum in Moscow. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: Sibur, Russia’s largest producer of petrochemicals, and Russian state investment fund RDIF on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with energy company Saudi Aramco to exploit possible cooperation in Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The companies plan to evaluate the potential of the petrochemical markets of both countries and consider the possibility of expanding cooperation, Sibur said in a statement.
“The partnership with one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest petrochemical companies will allow Sibur to develop its expertise and sales areas and to study ; the Middle East market,” Sibur Chairman Dmitry Konov said.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Wednesday that Sibur would sign a $1.1 billion (SR4.12 billion) agreement to build a gas chemical plant in Saudi Arabia.

Related Articles

MOSCOW: Sibur, Russia’s largest producer of petrochemicals, and Russian state investment fund RDIF on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with energy company Saudi Aramco to exploit possible cooperation in Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The companies plan to evaluate the potential of the petrochemical markets of both countries and consider the possibility of expanding cooperation, Sibur said in a statement.
“The partnership with one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest petrochemical companies will allow Sibur to develop its expertise and sales areas and to study ; the Middle East market,” Sibur Chairman Dmitry Konov said.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Wednesday that Sibur would sign a $1.1 billion (SR4.12 billion) agreement to build a gas chemical plant in Saudi Arabia.
Tags: energy Saudi Aramco Sibur Saudi Arabia Russia petrochemicals

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Russia’s Sibur, Saudi Aramco agree to explore possible cooperation

MOSCOW: Sibur, Russia’s largest producer of petrochemicals, and Russian state investment fund RDIF...

Riyadh hoteliers pessimistic for the remainder of 2017, but keep positive outlook onwards

DUBAI: Riyadh hoteliers remain pessimistic regarding business performance for the rest of 2017 but...

Russia’s Sibur, Saudi Aramco agree to explore possible cooperation
Riyadh hoteliers pessimistic for the remainder of 2017, but keep positive outlook onwards
Emirates cabin crew to learn how to spot human traffickers
Saudi Arabian Airlines says could list cargo unit’s shares next year
Middle East air passenger demand grows below five-year average, freight volumes keep upward trend
KPMG South Africa CEO promises reform after Gupta scandal
Latest News
Russia’s Sibur, Saudi Aramco agree to explore possible cooperation
79 views
Saudi Arabia says to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems
94 views
24 people arrested for stirring sedition, spreading rumors in Hail region
874 views
22 people arrested for 'incitement' and violating Saudi Anti-Cyber Crime Law
6675 views
Iraq’s PM says doesn’t want armed clash with Kurds
266 views
Award honors slain Indian journalist’s courage to ‘write and fight’
112 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR