Butt Sports, UT Lines, Hyderabad Sharks clinch JCA Summer League openers

JEDDAH: Butt Sports, UT Lines, Hyderabad Sharks and Banswada Ball Burner won their opening week matches of the JCA Summer League against respective opponents.

The total number of participating clubs are 18 divided into four groups – two each in the morning and afternoon, playing on a round robin league basis with the top four teams qualifying for the knockout stage to decide the winner and runner-up team separately for morning and afternoon leagues.

In the morning league, Butt Sports sent Saudi Oil on a leather hunt with a massive 109-run s win over Saudi Oil mainly due to Mohsin’s brilliant 121 off 39 balls and later, Mohsin (3 for 22) and Hussain (3 for 24) bowled a tight spell to bundle out Saudi Oil for a paltry 101 run. Fahad’s flamboyant knock of 72 runs of 20 balls studded with 6 fours and 4 sixes led UT Lines to a superb six-wicket win over Malik Stars despite swashbuckling knock of 82 from 27 balls with 7 sixes and 8 fours by Jahangir going in vain.

In the Afternoon League, Hyderabad Sharks, winners of Ace Travel Saudi Cup, carried their previous league form to score a precision nine-wicket win over Saudi German Hospital with Shahzad consistently dominating bowlers with a whirlwind knock of 58 of 31 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes, while his partner Yasir was more aggressive scoring an unbeaten 56 of 22 balls studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes. Banswada Ball Burner raced to a 56 runs over ICAD with Ather carving out an unbeaten 77 with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Brief scores:

Morning League

Butt Sports (210 for 5 wickets) Mohsin 121, Saeed 2 for 41; Saudi Oil (101 all out) Ayaz 28, Mohsin 3 for22, Hussain 3 for 24

Malik Stars (165 for 6 wickets) Jahangir 82, Umar 24; UT Lines (169 for 4 in 9.1 overs) Fahad 72, Ata ur Rehman 42 runs, Shad 26

Afternoon League

Saudi German Hospital (129 all out) Irshad 28, Huzaifa 33, Mubashir 3 for 28, Shahid 2 for 35, Shahroz 2 for 25, Yasir 2 for 17; Hyderabad Sharks (130 for 1 wicket in 9.3 overs) Shahzad 58NO. Yasir 56 NO

Banswada Ball Burner (226 for 4 wickets) Aman 32, Zameer 49, Ather 77NO, Wasi 30 NO, Mohsin 2 for 46; ICAD (170 all out) Mansoor 43, Mohsin 42, Umar 3 for 26, Raheel 2 for 23

