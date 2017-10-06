  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 37 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Special

Cultural week brings the spirit of Saudi Arabia to Moscow

Maria Dubovikova |
As part of Saudi Cultural Week, various events were organized in Moscow showcasing the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Konstantin Shnurov, AFP)
5 photos
MOSCOW: The Saudi Cultural Week takes place in Moscow on Oct. 2-8, bringing the Kingdom’s warm spirit to a cold and rainy autumn in Russia’s capital.
The cultural week aims to inform the Russian public about Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage, and to engage in cultural dialogue between the two countries.
Though it started on Monday, the official opening took place on Thursday, after King Salman and his delegation arrived in Moscow.
Russian guests were excited to see Saudis in traditional dress, and journalists were eager to interview officials. Both countries’ culture ministers gave speeches during the opening ceremony.
Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Al-Awwad said the king’s visit is historic, and both countries are interested in cooperation.
Russia and Saudi Arabia have much to do together in the cultural field, Al-Awwad added, expressing hope that the visit will upgrade bilateral relations. Events such as the cultural week enable bridges to be built between the two nations, he said.

View more image in our gallery

Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky called Saudi Arabia a cradle of Arab civilization, and a spiritual and cultural center of the Arab world. He lamented that Russians only know about the Kingdom’s history, not its modern life.
Medinsky praised the cultural week for enabling Russians to see Saudi Arabia through the eyes of its artists. He also declared that both countries’ culture ministries signed an agreement on cooperation.
Medinsky used virtual reality devices, which are offered to visitors of the cultural week, to see Saudi landmarks, and expressed his willingness to see them first-hand.
The cultural week presents a wide range of works by modern Saudi artists — painters, photographers, sculptors and film directors.
Entry is free, and every 30 minutes a guide makes a tour for anyone who wants to learn more about the works.
The official opening concluded with a performance of Saudi music and traditional dance with swords and drums. The guests also enjoyed traditional Saudi cuisine.

Related Articles

MOSCOW: The Saudi Cultural Week takes place in Moscow on Oct. 2-8, bringing the Kingdom’s warm spirit to a cold and rainy autumn in Russia’s capital.
The cultural week aims to inform the Russian public about Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage, and to engage in cultural dialogue between the two countries.
Though it started on Monday, the official opening took place on Thursday, after King Salman and his delegation arrived in Moscow.
Russian guests were excited to see Saudis in traditional dress, and journalists were eager to interview officials. Both countries’ culture ministers gave speeches during the opening ceremony.
Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Al-Awwad said the king’s visit is historic, and both countries are interested in cooperation.
Russia and Saudi Arabia have much to do together in the cultural field, Al-Awwad added, expressing hope that the visit will upgrade bilateral relations. Events such as the cultural week enable bridges to be built between the two nations, he said.

View more image in our gallery

Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky called Saudi Arabia a cradle of Arab civilization, and a spiritual and cultural center of the Arab world. He lamented that Russians only know about the Kingdom’s history, not its modern life.
Medinsky praised the cultural week for enabling Russians to see Saudi Arabia through the eyes of its artists. He also declared that both countries’ culture ministries signed an agreement on cooperation.
Medinsky used virtual reality devices, which are offered to visitors of the cultural week, to see Saudi landmarks, and expressed his willingness to see them first-hand.
The cultural week presents a wide range of works by modern Saudi artists — painters, photographers, sculptors and film directors.
Entry is free, and every 30 minutes a guide makes a tour for anyone who wants to learn more about the works.
The official opening concluded with a performance of Saudi music and traditional dance with swords and drums. The guests also enjoyed traditional Saudi cuisine.
Tags: Saudi royal visit to Russia

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Special

Saudi-Russian relations reach new heights

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Saudi Arabia’s King Salman for talks at the Kremlin...

Special

Russian-Saudi Investment Forum concludes with positive signals

MOSCOW: The Russian-Saudi Investment Forum concluded on Thursday in Moscow with announcements of...

Saudi-Russian relations reach new heights
Russian-Saudi Investment Forum concludes with positive signals
‘Russia does not want to act against Saudi interests’
SALIC considers Russian grain investment
Russia and Saudi Arabia seal deals worth billions
Saudi Arabia is ‘flexible’ on Russian idea to extend oil cuts to end of 2018
Latest News
Daesh: Defeating the virtual caliphate
Hurricanes Harvey, Irma expected to dim US jobs growth in short term
6 views
Bankrupt US retailers begin to catch a break
12 views
After Las Vegas massacre, US gun lobby backs calls for new curbs
18 views
Japanese reporter died after 159 hours of overtime
111 views
Catalan crisis poses fresh challenge to battered EU
46 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR