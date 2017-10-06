What did Trump mean when he made the cryptic ‘calm before the storm’ remark?

  • Search form

AFP |
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk toward Marine One after speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump made a cryptic remark Thursday about the present time possibly representing the “calm before the storm,” but declined to specify what specific crisis — if any — he was referring to.
Trump made the remark during a photo opportunity at the White House as he and First Lady Melania prepared to have dinner with military leaders and their spouses, following a meeting with the officers.
“You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump said, according to CNN.
Reporters asked what he meant and Trump said: “It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm.”
The reporters pressed again, asking whether he was referring to Iran or the Daesh group, CNN reported.
Trump replied: “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we’re gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming.”
Once again, Trump was asked what he meant. He said: “You’ll find out.”
Reporters were then ushered out of the room.

