What did Trump mean when he made the cryptic ‘calm before the storm’ remark?

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump made a cryptic remark Thursday about the present time possibly representing the “calm before the storm,” but declined to specify what specific crisis — if any — he was referring to.

Trump made the remark during a photo opportunity at the White House as he and First Lady Melania prepared to have dinner with military leaders and their spouses, following a meeting with the officers.

“You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Reporters asked what he meant and Trump said: “It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm.”

The reporters pressed again, asking whether he was referring to Iran or the Daesh group, CNN reported.

Trump replied: “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we’re gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming.”

Once again, Trump was asked what he meant. He said: “You’ll find out.”

Reporters were then ushered out of the room.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump made a cryptic remark Thursday about the present time possibly representing the “calm before the storm,” but declined to specify what specific crisis — if any — he was referring to.

Trump made the remark during a photo opportunity at the White House as he and First Lady Melania prepared to have dinner with military leaders and their spouses, following a meeting with the officers.

“You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Reporters asked what he meant and Trump said: “It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm.”

The reporters pressed again, asking whether he was referring to Iran or the Daesh group, CNN reported.

Trump replied: “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we’re gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming.”

Once again, Trump was asked what he meant. He said: “You’ll find out.”

Reporters were then ushered out of the room.