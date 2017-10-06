Costa Rica World Cup qualifier postponed

  • Search form

Costa Rica’s football players pray together before a training session at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on October 04, 2017. (File photo by AFP)
LOS ANGELES: The World Cup qualification match set for Friday between Costa Rica and Honduras has been postponed because of heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Nate.
The match has been pushed back to Saturday after the storm caused the Costa Rica government to declare a state of emergency and close schools and shops.
Second-placed Costa Rica can clinch their qualification with at least a draw at home to fifth-placed Honduras.
The storm has killed 22 people so far in Central America as it heads toward Mexico and then possibly the US mainland. The storm is expected to hit Cancun, Mexico on Friday before battering the central Gulf Coast on Sunday.

