  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 54 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Summit Materials makes $3.8bn rival bid for Ash Grove Cement

Reuters |
DUBLIN: Summit Materials, a US construction firm set up by former CRH executives, has made a rival offer for Ash Grove Cement, which CRH has agreed to pay $3.5 billion for, a source said.
Ash Grove said on Friday it had received a bid valued at $3.7-$3.8 billion which it expects to result in a better offer to the deal struck last month with CRH, the world’s third-largest building materials supplier.
A source familiar with the matter said the unnamed bidder was Summit, which could not be reached for comment, and it had submitted its bid on Thursday. The offer is being considered by Ash Grove’s board, the source added.
Ireland’s CRH said that its proposal remains in place, subject to approval from Ash Grove shareholders.
Ash Grove has set a meeting on Nov. 1 for shareholders to vote on the agreement with CRH, which its board unanimously approved last month, but has extended its go-shop period during which it can look for other potential buyers to Oct. 20, the cement company said in a statement.
Prior to setting up fast-growing Summit in 2009, the Denver materials group’s chief executive Thomas Hill headed up CRH’s North American arm and went on to poach a number of other senior US-based CRH executives.
Summit’s bid would surpass its own value of $3.65 billion. CRH, which has a market capitalization of $26.3 billion and said last month that it had around €5 billion available to spend on acquisitions over the next 18-24 months, made an all-cash bid.
CRH is also Ash Grove’s largest customer and would be owed a $131 million termination fee if the Kansas-based company sells to another party.
“Summit Materials opportunistic offer of an Ash Grove merger will likely see investors decide between a cash offer at a 60 percent premium or a merger that gives no certainty to a cash exit price for large Ash Grove investors,” said Darren McKinley, analyst at Dublin-based Merrion Stockbrokers.
“Given CRH’s position as Ash Grove’s largest customer, they are well placed to determine whether a higher offer makes sense or whether to let Ash Grove shareholders decide whether they want cash in hand now or to merge with a company that currently doesn’t pay a dividend.”
— Reuters
DUBLIN: Summit Materials, a US construction firm set up by former CRH executives, has made a rival offer for Ash Grove Cement, which CRH has agreed to pay $3.5 billion for, a source said.
Ash Grove said on Friday it had received a bid valued at $3.7-$3.8 billion which it expects to result in a better offer to the deal struck last month with CRH, the world’s third-largest building materials supplier.
A source familiar with the matter said the unnamed bidder was Summit, which could not be reached for comment, and it had submitted its bid on Thursday. The offer is being considered by Ash Grove’s board, the source added.
Ireland’s CRH said that its proposal remains in place, subject to approval from Ash Grove shareholders.
Ash Grove has set a meeting on Nov. 1 for shareholders to vote on the agreement with CRH, which its board unanimously approved last month, but has extended its go-shop period during which it can look for other potential buyers to Oct. 20, the cement company said in a statement.
Prior to setting up fast-growing Summit in 2009, the Denver materials group’s chief executive Thomas Hill headed up CRH’s North American arm and went on to poach a number of other senior US-based CRH executives.
Summit’s bid would surpass its own value of $3.65 billion. CRH, which has a market capitalization of $26.3 billion and said last month that it had around €5 billion available to spend on acquisitions over the next 18-24 months, made an all-cash bid.
CRH is also Ash Grove’s largest customer and would be owed a $131 million termination fee if the Kansas-based company sells to another party.
“Summit Materials opportunistic offer of an Ash Grove merger will likely see investors decide between a cash offer at a 60 percent premium or a merger that gives no certainty to a cash exit price for large Ash Grove investors,” said Darren McKinley, analyst at Dublin-based Merrion Stockbrokers.
“Given CRH’s position as Ash Grove’s largest customer, they are well placed to determine whether a higher offer makes sense or whether to let Ash Grove shareholders decide whether they want cash in hand now or to merge with a company that currently doesn’t pay a dividend.”
— Reuters

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Ryanair promises pilots significant improvements in pay, conditions

DUBLIN: Ryanair on Thursday promised its pilots significant improvements in pay and conditions,...

Would you ride a levitating elevator? Thyssenkrupp hopes so

ROTTWEIL, Germany: Thyssenkrupp is attracting strong demand for its next-generation elevators,...

Ryanair promises pilots significant improvements in pay, conditions
Would you ride a levitating elevator? Thyssenkrupp hopes so
Summit Materials makes $3.8bn rival bid for Ash Grove Cement
Who is reading your work emails?
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new Egyptian treasure
Iranian steel exporters hit by EU anti-dumping crackdown
Latest News
Final tally in NZ election opens way for formal coalition talks
3 views
Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message
12 views
Trump rolls back Obamacare provision for free birth control
25 views
Photographer killed in Mexico as journalist death toll nears record
9 views
Canada pays indigenous people taken from their homes
52 views
Some US visitors to Cuba complain of symptoms similar to embassy ‘attacks’ -US
48 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR