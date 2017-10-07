  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Final tally in NZ election opens way for formal coalition talks

World

Final tally in NZ election opens way for formal coalition talks

Reuters |
New Zealand's Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern talks to hundreds of supporters after election results are announced, in this Sept. 23, 2017 photo, in Auckland, New Zealand. (AP)
WELLINGTON: A final tally of New Zealand’s Sept. 23 election released on Saturday showed neither the ruling National Party or opposition Labour won enough seats to form government, leaving the small nationalist New Zealand First Party with the balance of power.
The final count now opens the way for formal coalition talks to begin, with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters setting an Oct. 12 deadline to announce which party he will back to form government.
Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party still holds the largest number of seats in parliament but lost ground to a possible Labour-Green coalition, which could make the nationalist party more comfortable to join forces with them.
The National Party won 44.4 percent of the votes, the Labour Party 36.9 percent, New Zealand First 7.2 percent, the Green Party 6.3 percent.
The results leave the National Party with 56 seats in the 120-seat parliament, Labour 46, New Zealand First nine and the Greens eight. Labour and the Greens have an agreement to work together.
While New Zealand First policies are thought to have more in common with those of Labour, both want to curb immigration and adjust the role of the central bank albeit in different ways, some say Peters could be swayed to go to National given it would be a straightforward coalition between two parties.
Peters, a veteran New Zealand politician who has now held the balance of power three times, has in past elections formed coalition governments with both the National Party and Labour.

Related Articles

WELLINGTON: A final tally of New Zealand’s Sept. 23 election released on Saturday showed neither the ruling National Party or opposition Labour won enough seats to form government, leaving the small nationalist New Zealand First Party with the balance of power.
The final count now opens the way for formal coalition talks to begin, with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters setting an Oct. 12 deadline to announce which party he will back to form government.
Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party still holds the largest number of seats in parliament but lost ground to a possible Labour-Green coalition, which could make the nationalist party more comfortable to join forces with them.
The National Party won 44.4 percent of the votes, the Labour Party 36.9 percent, New Zealand First 7.2 percent, the Green Party 6.3 percent.
The results leave the National Party with 56 seats in the 120-seat parliament, Labour 46, New Zealand First nine and the Greens eight. Labour and the Greens have an agreement to work together.
While New Zealand First policies are thought to have more in common with those of Labour, both want to curb immigration and adjust the role of the central bank albeit in different ways, some say Peters could be swayed to go to National given it would be a straightforward coalition between two parties.
Peters, a veteran New Zealand politician who has now held the balance of power three times, has in past elections formed coalition governments with both the National Party and Labour.
Tags: WELLINGTON New Zealand Auckland

Comments

MORE FROM World

After mass shooting, Las Vegas seeks healing

LAS VEGAS: Far from the Las Vegas Strip and its flashy hotels, a small healing park opened Friday...

Rohingya militants say cease-fire to end on October 9

YANGON: Rohingya militants whose attacks triggered an army crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state...

After mass shooting, Las Vegas seeks healing
Rohingya militants say cease-fire to end on October 9
Hurricane Nate threatens US central Gulf Coast after killing 25
Spain braces for more protests in Catalonia crisis
Google to use balloons to provide hurricane-hit Puerto Rico cellular service
North Korea preparing long-range missile test, report cites Russian lawmaker
Latest News
Formula One: Hamilton romps to pole in Japan
After mass shooting, Las Vegas seeks healing
17 views
Orthorexia: When ‘healthy eating’ ends up making you sick
28 views
Rohingya militants say cease-fire to end on October 9
55 views
Hurricane Nate threatens US central Gulf Coast after killing 25
47 views
Spain braces for more protests in Catalonia crisis
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR