  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 min 27 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Ryanair executive quits crisis-hit carrier

AFP |
Ryanair last month was forced to cancel 20,000 flights up to March, mainly owing to a shortage of pilots. (Reuters)
LONDON: The chief operations officer of Ryanair is stepping down, the Irish airline has announced, following a crisis caused by the cancelation of thousands of flights.
“Michael Hickey ... has decided to resign effective from the end of October,” the low-cost carrier said in a statement issued late Friday.
“Over the next three weeks he will work on an orderly handover of his responsibilities, while Ryanair will commence the process of identifying and recruiting a successor.”
Last month, Ryanair was forced to cancel 20,000 flights up to March, mainly owing to a shortage of pilots.
Pilots and cabin crew have been forced to take outstanding holiday entitlement by the end of the year as part of new company rules. Ryanair also blamed air traffic control delays, strikes and weather disruption.
On Friday, it emerged that chief executive Michael O’Leary has written to pilots with a pledge to beat the pay offered by competitors and to improve working conditions over the next six months.
In the statement announcing Hickey’s resignation, O’Leary praised his “enormous contribution,” noting he joined Ryanair as an engineer in 1988 and has been in his current role since 2014.
“He will be a hard act to replace, which is why we are grateful he has agreed to continue in an advisory role to smooth the transition to a successor and to complete a number of large projects he is currently working on,” he said.

Related Articles

LONDON: The chief operations officer of Ryanair is stepping down, the Irish airline has announced, following a crisis caused by the cancelation of thousands of flights.
“Michael Hickey ... has decided to resign effective from the end of October,” the low-cost carrier said in a statement issued late Friday.
“Over the next three weeks he will work on an orderly handover of his responsibilities, while Ryanair will commence the process of identifying and recruiting a successor.”
Last month, Ryanair was forced to cancel 20,000 flights up to March, mainly owing to a shortage of pilots.
Pilots and cabin crew have been forced to take outstanding holiday entitlement by the end of the year as part of new company rules. Ryanair also blamed air traffic control delays, strikes and weather disruption.
On Friday, it emerged that chief executive Michael O’Leary has written to pilots with a pledge to beat the pay offered by competitors and to improve working conditions over the next six months.
In the statement announcing Hickey’s resignation, O’Leary praised his “enormous contribution,” noting he joined Ryanair as an engineer in 1988 and has been in his current role since 2014.
“He will be a hard act to replace, which is why we are grateful he has agreed to continue in an advisory role to smooth the transition to a successor and to complete a number of large projects he is currently working on,” he said.
Tags: aviation Ryanair

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Toyota plans to build new Auris in UK on assumption of Brexit transition deal

TOKYO: Japanese carmaker Toyota intends to build the next version of its Auris car at its British...

Bombardier hit by 300% hike in duties after Boeing complaint

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department has notched up proposed trade duties on Bombardier CSeries...

Toyota plans to build new Auris in UK on assumption of Brexit transition deal
Bombardier hit by 300% hike in duties after Boeing complaint
Ryanair executive quits crisis-hit carrier
India rethinks jewelry sales oversight after slump in gold demand
Tesla delays big rig truck debut; Model 3 in ‘production hell’
Sudan eyes economic revival as US lifts sanctions
Latest News
Elson wins maiden MENA Tour title at Ayla Golf Championship
7 views
US urged to take Sudan off its terror blacklist too
24 views
Iraq-Syria border set for last major assault on Daesh: US general
33 views
16 killed as gunmen attack Mozambique police
67 views
Bangladesh’s mega refugee camp plan ‘dangerous’: UN
95 views
Death toll 24 in Pakistan suicide bombing
139 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR