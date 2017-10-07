  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 55 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Citizen opens refurbished boutique at Qurum City Center

ARAB NEWS |
Naoto Hosogaya, managing director of Citizen Watches, during the opening of the new boutique at Qurum City Center.
Citizen Watches has announced that its exclusive boutique in Qurum City Center is now open with a new look, following a period of renovation. The renovation is in line with the Japanese brand’s strategic expansion plans for the Middle East region.
Citizen, which has gained renown for its cutting-edge watch design and technology, said it is looking at further growing its footprint in the region by reaching out to customers right where they are located and presenting them with an enhanced visitor experience.
“The retail experience has become an important part of watch sales, customer expectations from the brand keep increasing and we at Citizen pride ourselves in not just producing exceptional watches but also in providing an unparalleled world-class shopping experience to our customers,” said Keiji Kato, general manager of Citizen Watches Gulf.
Ajay Ganti, CEO of Al-Seeb Technical Establishment (Sarco), said: “Sarco has always taken the lead in aligning themselves with the brand’s direction, that’s why when Citizen decided to foray into retail, Sarco was the first to open an exclusive Citizen boutique in the Middle East and today we are proud that we are among the first to renovate this very first boutique with the new look and feel.”
The boutique is situated in a high-footfall area in Qurum City Center, which is one of the Omani capital’s most popular shopping destinations. Visitors to the new boutique will be able to get an up-close look at many of the brand’s iconic watches,
including the Citizen GPS Satellite Wave, which is the world’s fastest satellite signal receiving watch for accurate timekeeping.
Citizen Watches has announced that its exclusive boutique in Qurum City Center is now open with a new look, following a period of renovation. The renovation is in line with the Japanese brand’s strategic expansion plans for the Middle East region.
Citizen, which has gained renown for its cutting-edge watch design and technology, said it is looking at further growing its footprint in the region by reaching out to customers right where they are located and presenting them with an enhanced visitor experience.
“The retail experience has become an important part of watch sales, customer expectations from the brand keep increasing and we at Citizen pride ourselves in not just producing exceptional watches but also in providing an unparalleled world-class shopping experience to our customers,” said Keiji Kato, general manager of Citizen Watches Gulf.
Ajay Ganti, CEO of Al-Seeb Technical Establishment (Sarco), said: “Sarco has always taken the lead in aligning themselves with the brand’s direction, that’s why when Citizen decided to foray into retail, Sarco was the first to open an exclusive Citizen boutique in the Middle East and today we are proud that we are among the first to renovate this very first boutique with the new look and feel.”
The boutique is situated in a high-footfall area in Qurum City Center, which is one of the Omani capital’s most popular shopping destinations. Visitors to the new boutique will be able to get an up-close look at many of the brand’s iconic watches,
including the Citizen GPS Satellite Wave, which is the world’s fastest satellite signal receiving watch for accurate timekeeping.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

MODON, Huawei partner for smart industrial cities

The Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with...

Dar Al-Hekma students exhibit artwork in US

Artworks by forty students of Dar Al-Hekma University are on display at an exhibition in the US...

MODON, Huawei partner for smart industrial cities
Dar Al-Hekma students exhibit artwork in US
Citizen opens refurbished boutique at Qurum City Center
ITFC holds first international trade workshop in Madinah
Growth drivers under focus at KSA Confex 2017
HSBC forum addresses key challenges facing MENA family businesses
Latest News
After 16 years, Afghans still yearn for peace and stability
Indian govt sidelines Taj Mahal for its Islamic past
Naghi BMW director: ‘Saudi Vision 2030 offers road map to transform Saudi economy’
Renault out to lead green future in the Middle East
Nissan upgrades its X-Trail SUV with ProPilot
Impact of a brave decree
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR