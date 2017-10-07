Citizen opens refurbished boutique at Qurum City Center

Citizen Watches has announced that its exclusive boutique in Qurum City Center is now open with a new look, following a period of renovation. The renovation is in line with the Japanese brand’s strategic expansion plans for the Middle East region.

Citizen, which has gained renown for its cutting-edge watch design and technology, said it is looking at further growing its footprint in the region by reaching out to customers right where they are located and presenting them with an enhanced visitor experience.

“The retail experience has become an important part of watch sales, customer expectations from the brand keep increasing and we at Citizen pride ourselves in not just producing exceptional watches but also in providing an unparalleled world-class shopping experience to our customers,” said Keiji Kato, general manager of Citizen Watches Gulf.

Ajay Ganti, CEO of Al-Seeb Technical Establishment (Sarco), said: “Sarco has always taken the lead in aligning themselves with the brand’s direction, that’s why when Citizen decided to foray into retail, Sarco was the first to open an exclusive Citizen boutique in the Middle East and today we are proud that we are among the first to renovate this very first boutique with the new look and feel.”

The boutique is situated in a high-footfall area in Qurum City Center, which is one of the Omani capital’s most popular shopping destinations. Visitors to the new boutique will be able to get an up-close look at many of the brand’s iconic watches,

including the Citizen GPS Satellite Wave, which is the world’s fastest satellite signal receiving watch for accurate timekeeping.

Citizen Watches has announced that its exclusive boutique in Qurum City Center is now open with a new look, following a period of renovation. The renovation is in line with the Japanese brand’s strategic expansion plans for the Middle East region.

Citizen, which has gained renown for its cutting-edge watch design and technology, said it is looking at further growing its footprint in the region by reaching out to customers right where they are located and presenting them with an enhanced visitor experience.

“The retail experience has become an important part of watch sales, customer expectations from the brand keep increasing and we at Citizen pride ourselves in not just producing exceptional watches but also in providing an unparalleled world-class shopping experience to our customers,” said Keiji Kato, general manager of Citizen Watches Gulf.

Ajay Ganti, CEO of Al-Seeb Technical Establishment (Sarco), said: “Sarco has always taken the lead in aligning themselves with the brand’s direction, that’s why when Citizen decided to foray into retail, Sarco was the first to open an exclusive Citizen boutique in the Middle East and today we are proud that we are among the first to renovate this very first boutique with the new look and feel.”

The boutique is situated in a high-footfall area in Qurum City Center, which is one of the Omani capital’s most popular shopping destinations. Visitors to the new boutique will be able to get an up-close look at many of the brand’s iconic watches,

including the Citizen GPS Satellite Wave, which is the world’s fastest satellite signal receiving watch for accurate timekeeping.