Dar Al-Hekma students exhibit artwork in US

Artworks by forty students of Dar Al-Hekma University are on display at an exhibition in the US titled “Women’s Point of View.”

Sara Bokhary, Qurrat Ul Ain Abdul Aleem and Larissa Anne Omar Marcelino Valles are some of the students participating in the exhibition being held at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Oklahoma.

The show, organized by the visual communication department, opened to the public on Friday and will run through Nov. 12.

Women’s Point of View focuses on the female perspective of life, culture, faith and traditions of Saudi Arabia, where the women’s role is often misunderstood. Assistant professor Linda Schaefer, who teaches at Dar Al-Hekma and is from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma envisioned this project as one that could help break those stereotypes. Along with Karima Hussein of the visual communication department, the two women compiled the artwork into a unique body of work that is representative of the department and presents unique views of life in Saudi Arabia. Department chair Nada Zaidan was closely involved with the project and made connections in Washington, DC for a future exhibit of the work.

“Dar Al-Hekma University has a vision of creating female entrepreneurs in the workplace through activities that are inspired on the campus, such as innovative programs and projects that initiate international exchange,” a press release said.

Suhair Hassan Al-Qurashi, president of Dar Al-Hekma University, said: “These kinds of exhibitions facilitate students’ smooth integration into the job market after graduation through the attendance of many advertising agencies and business professionals. Dar Al-Hekma students have proved that they are innovative, creative and inspiring. They have taken a leadership role in creativity, allowing others to follow in their footsteps. The students have opened new doors for other Saudi women by promoting art and engaging with a wide audience.” Two students and one alumna are attending the exhibition and will represent the other Dar Al-Hekma students.

