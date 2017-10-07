  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 55 sec ago

You are here

Motoring

Nissan upgrades its X-Trail SUV with ProPilot

ARAB NEWS |
It is hoped the latest Nissan X-Trail reinforces its position as a car for family adventures.
LONDON: The Nissan X-Trail, one of the world’s best-selling SUVs, is now available with a range of upgrades aimed at enhancing its quality and refinement.
The changes include a redesign of the exterior, a new interior packed with new features, additional practicality for owners and innovative new technologies to make life on the road safer.
For drivers seeking new levels of flexibility and greater freedom when they want it, the new Nissan X-Trail will be available with ProPilot autonomous drive technology.
The new additions to X-Trail are based on consumer insight and customer feedback, and it is hoped they reinforce the X-Trail’s position as a great car for family adventures.
Philippe Saillard, Nissan Europe’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, commented: “Demand for crossovers is growing all the time, and for the Nissan X-Trail to be the number one for global sales is a huge honor. With these enhancements, the new X-Trail is delivering more of what our customers want.”
LONDON: The Nissan X-Trail, one of the world’s best-selling SUVs, is now available with a range of upgrades aimed at enhancing its quality and refinement.
The changes include a redesign of the exterior, a new interior packed with new features, additional practicality for owners and innovative new technologies to make life on the road safer.
For drivers seeking new levels of flexibility and greater freedom when they want it, the new Nissan X-Trail will be available with ProPilot autonomous drive technology.
The new additions to X-Trail are based on consumer insight and customer feedback, and it is hoped they reinforce the X-Trail’s position as a great car for family adventures.
Philippe Saillard, Nissan Europe’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, commented: “Demand for crossovers is growing all the time, and for the Nissan X-Trail to be the number one for global sales is a huge honor. With these enhancements, the new X-Trail is delivering more of what our customers want.”

Comments

MORE FROM Motoring

Naghi BMW director: ‘Saudi Vision 2030 offers road map to transform Saudi economy’

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors — BMW Group (Naghi BMW) has undertaken a series of initiatives to...

Renault out to lead green future in the Middle East

Renault, in conjunction with its alliance partners, has released details of a six-year plan which...

Naghi BMW director: ‘Saudi Vision 2030 offers road map to transform Saudi economy’
Renault out to lead green future in the Middle East
Nissan upgrades its X-Trail SUV with ProPilot
Impact of a brave decree
Aston Martin DB11 V8 tested in Catalonia: An agile, light and powerful sports car
Volvo XC40 completes global lineup for the company
Latest News
After 16 years, Afghans still yearn for peace and stability
Indian govt sidelines Taj Mahal for its Islamic past
Naghi BMW director: ‘Saudi Vision 2030 offers road map to transform Saudi economy’
Renault out to lead green future in the Middle East
Nissan upgrades its X-Trail SUV with ProPilot
Impact of a brave decree
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR