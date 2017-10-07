  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, ‘Only one thing will work’

World

Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, ‘Only one thing will work’

AFP |
U.S. President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have consistently failed, adding that “only one thing will work.”
Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid,” Trump tweeted.
It “hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of US negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!“
The US has not ruled out the use of force to compel Pyongyang to halt missile and nuclear tests, and Trump has threatened to “totally destroy” the country.
The mercurial American president also told journalists at a recent gathering with military leaders to discuss Iran, North Korea, and the Daesh group that this “could be the calm before the storm,” declining to clarify his remarks.
Last week, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson flew home from meeting with top Chinese officials, Trump tweeted that his envoy was “wasting his time” in trying to probe North Korea’s willingness to talk.
The message came after Tillerson had revealed there were backchannels between US and North Korean officials.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have consistently failed, adding that “only one thing will work.”
Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid,” Trump tweeted.
It “hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of US negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!“
The US has not ruled out the use of force to compel Pyongyang to halt missile and nuclear tests, and Trump has threatened to “totally destroy” the country.
The mercurial American president also told journalists at a recent gathering with military leaders to discuss Iran, North Korea, and the Daesh group that this “could be the calm before the storm,” declining to clarify his remarks.
Last week, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson flew home from meeting with top Chinese officials, Trump tweeted that his envoy was “wasting his time” in trying to probe North Korea’s willingness to talk.
The message came after Tillerson had revealed there were backchannels between US and North Korean officials.
Tags: Donald Trump Washington North Korea Korea South Korea Seoul Kim Jong-Un Nuclear armed north korea

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, ‘Only one thing will work’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have...

Special

Indian govt sidelines Taj Mahal for its Islamic past

NEW DELHI: The government of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has come under fire for...

Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, ‘Only one thing will work’
Indian govt sidelines Taj Mahal for its Islamic past
After 16 years, Afghans still yearn for peace and stability
US urged to take Sudan off its terror blacklist too
16 killed as gunmen attack Mozambique police
Bangladesh’s mega refugee camp plan ‘dangerous’: UN
Latest News
Turkey-backed opposition in major Idlib operation
84 views
MWL rejects UN report on children in conflict
46 views
Egyptian diplomat leads race to be UNESCO head
40 views
UN’s ‘credibility at risk’ with one-sided Yemen reports
56 views
OIC calls for enhancing women’s presence in media
27 views
Riyadh governor launches SR730m education projects
38 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR