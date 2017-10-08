  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump says “not surprised” by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations

World

Trump says “not surprised” by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations

Reuters |
In this Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends amfAR's New York Gala honoring Harvey Weinstein in New York. (AP)
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign was jolted a year ago by the release of a recording in which he boasted about groping women, said on Saturday he was not surprised by sexual harassment allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The Oscar-winning movie producer said he was taking a leave of absence from his company and seeking therapy after the New York Times reported he had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.
“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I’m not at all surprised to see it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
Trump faced resounding criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike after the release of a 2005 recording from NBC’s “Access Hollywood” in which he talked in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals and trying to have sex with an unidentified married woman.
The recording was released a year ago. Asked about that by a reporter on Saturday, Trump said: “That’s just locker room.”
As a candidate, Trump at one point brushed off the recording as “locker room banter” but also apologized for making the remarks.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign was jolted a year ago by the release of a recording in which he boasted about groping women, said on Saturday he was not surprised by sexual harassment allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The Oscar-winning movie producer said he was taking a leave of absence from his company and seeking therapy after the New York Times reported he had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.
“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I’m not at all surprised to see it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
Trump faced resounding criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike after the release of a 2005 recording from NBC’s “Access Hollywood” in which he talked in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals and trying to have sex with an unidentified married woman.
The recording was released a year ago. Asked about that by a reporter on Saturday, Trump said: “That’s just locker room.”
As a candidate, Trump at one point brushed off the recording as “locker room banter” but also apologized for making the remarks.
Tags: Harvey Weinstein Hollywood Washington Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump says “not surprised” by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign was jolted a year ago by the...

Spanish PM won’t rule out suspending Catalonia’s autonomy

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has refused to rule out suspending Catalonia’s...

Trump says “not surprised” by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations
Spanish PM won’t rule out suspending Catalonia’s autonomy
Kim’s murder trial to resume with lab visit for VX evidence
Hurricane Nate makes landfall at mouth of Mississippi River
Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, ‘Only one thing will work’
Indian govt sidelines Taj Mahal for its Islamic past
Latest News
Trump says “not surprised” by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations
2 views
Spanish PM won’t rule out suspending Catalonia’s autonomy
2 views
Iraq conflict photos, reportages dominate Bayeux awards
3 views
Kim’s murder trial to resume with lab visit for VX evidence
20 views
Hurricane Nate makes landfall at mouth of Mississippi River
43 views
Turkey-backed opposition in major Idlib operation
217 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR