Etisalat to invest more than Dh3 billion in network upgrades in 2017

DUBAI: Etisalat plans to invest more than Dh3 billion (SR3.06 billion) this year to modernize and develop its infrastructure and expand mobile and fiber optic networks, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and robotics across the Emirate, the group’s chief executive said.

The UAE’s biggest telecoms operator has so far invested an estimated Dh31 billion into its networks, Saleh Al-Abdooli said.

“Due to these investments, 3G network coverage has reached 99.58 percent while 4G LTE is at 97.78 percent. Home-to-the-home, FTTH, penetration has grown to reach 93.28 percent,” Al-Abdooli said.

This helped position the UAE as a market with the highest FTTH coverage in the world last year among all its global counterparts.”

Al-Abdooli’s comments came ahead of the opening of GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Center, which will run until October 12.

“We are now working to complete the 5G network infrastructure to align it with the international standards for the launch in 2020. Etisalat is also preparing the infrastructure for the Expo Dubai 2020 network to become one of the fastest, smartest and most advanced networks in the world to ensure that visitors enjoy an exciting digitally enhanced experience,” Al-Abdooli said.

In its expanded earnings report for the second quarter, Etisalat said net profit attributable to equity holders reached Dh1.96 billion compared with Dh2.31 billion last year, as revenue were at Dh12.83 billion from Dh12.32 billion previously mainly because of a depreciation of the Egyptian pound.

DUBAI: Etisalat plans to invest more than Dh3 billion (SR3.06 billion) this year to modernize and develop its infrastructure and expand mobile and fiber optic networks, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and robotics across the Emirate, the group’s chief executive said.

The UAE’s biggest telecoms operator has so far invested an estimated Dh31 billion into its networks, Saleh Al-Abdooli said.

“Due to these investments, 3G network coverage has reached 99.58 percent while 4G LTE is at 97.78 percent. Home-to-the-home, FTTH, penetration has grown to reach 93.28 percent,” Al-Abdooli said.

This helped position the UAE as a market with the highest FTTH coverage in the world last year among all its global counterparts.”

Al-Abdooli’s comments came ahead of the opening of GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Center, which will run until October 12.

“We are now working to complete the 5G network infrastructure to align it with the international standards for the launch in 2020. Etisalat is also preparing the infrastructure for the Expo Dubai 2020 network to become one of the fastest, smartest and most advanced networks in the world to ensure that visitors enjoy an exciting digitally enhanced experience,” Al-Abdooli said.

In its expanded earnings report for the second quarter, Etisalat said net profit attributable to equity holders reached Dh1.96 billion compared with Dh2.31 billion last year, as revenue were at Dh12.83 billion from Dh12.32 billion previously mainly because of a depreciation of the Egyptian pound.