Middle-East

Iran warns US against designating Guards a terrorist group

Reuters |
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. (File photo REUTERS)
DUBAI: Iran will consider the US army equivalent to the Daesh militant group if Washington designates its Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist group, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported the Guards’ commander as saying on Sunday.
The news agency reported Mohammad Ali Jafari as adding that the United States was mistaken if it thought it could pressure Iran into negotiating on regional issues.
President Donald Trump will announce new US responses to Iran’s missile tests, support for “terrorism” and cyber operations as part of his new Iran strategy, the White House said on Friday.
