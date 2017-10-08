Saudi Electricity Forum gets underway on Tuesday in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Forum 2017 gets underway on Tuesday at Al-Faisaliah Hotel to discuss the issues and challenges facing the electricity sector with 500 participants expected to attend.

With Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih as patron, the forum will offer solutions to problems faced by the electricity sector in the Kingdom within the framework of Vision 2030.

The ministry has “urged all entities and companies in the local electricity sector to seize the opportunity to participate in the forum and be part of this unique event.”

The topics to be discussed include attracting investment, and localization of industries and advisory services, as well as coming up with practical recommendations applicable to the development of the electricity sector in the Kingdom.

Participants include a group of local and international experts from the GCC, the Electricity and Co-Generation Regulatory Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, the Saudi Electricity Company, the Regional Center for Energy Policy Research and the European Network of Electrical Transmission Operators.

The forum will be accompanied by a large exhibition which will include 40 international bodies related to energy and electricity companies.

Through the forum, the ministry aims to advance toward its development goals by taking advantage of the opportunity to bring together companies that will showcase their innovative technologies and expertise under one roof.

The forum will be attended by four experts including Dr. Ramatin Siouchanzi of Ohio State University in the workshop titled “An Overview of Global Energy Storage Experiences;” Dr. Arindam Maitra of the Institute of Electrical Power Research (Optimal Nutrition for Electricity: Methods); Dr. Ian McGill of the University of South Wales (Achieving Sustainability by Raising Energy Efficiency); and Dr. Rainer Sabieh, chief technology officer at Siemens in Saudi Arabia (Intelligent Networks and Integration with Renewable Sources of Energy).

