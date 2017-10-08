Muslim World League resumes its blindness prevention programs in Africa

JEDDAH: The Muslim World League (MWL), represented by the International Islamic Relief Organization, Saudi Arabia (IIROSA) in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, held a medical camp for eye cataract surgeries between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, 2017 in collaboration with the Zimbabwean Ministry of Health and in coordination with the Central Government Hospital.

“This camp is MWL’s second of its kind in Zimbabwe,” IIROSA Secretary-General Hassan Shahbar said, “it was carried out as a response to the many requests which MWL received two years ago.”

“The secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, requested the continuation of these medical camps which are part of a huge project in Africa — organized and fully funded by the MWL to prevent blindness,” Dr. Sharbar continued.

For his part, Zimbabwean Health Minister Dr. David Parirenyatwa, who has visited the medical camp, extended his government’s appreciation to the MWL for its efforts in carrying out these camps which provide treatment to those who cannot afford it. “Zimbabwe is looking forward to more medical camps, of which the country is in vital need,” he said.

Minister of State and Gov. of Harare Maryam Shikukua expressed her appreciation for the MWL’s relief efforts in Zimbabwe and her personal interest in the league’s programs and projects in the country.

IIROSA’s medical team, with the participation of consultant doctors, technical assistants and medical staff, carried out 500 cataract surgeries after examining 1,500 patients, and provided the rest with medications and eyeglasses.

