  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 2 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Surrender or die: Daesh given ultimatum in Raqqa

AFP, AP |
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces gesture a victory sign as they ride a truck on the way to the frontline in Raqqa on Sunday. (Reuters)
RAQQA: Syrian opposition forces in Raqqa are ready for a final assault on the Daesh fighters who remain in what was once their stronghold in northern Syria.
The militants are hemmed into a small area in the city center that includes the stadium and the National Hospital. “Daesh is massing there because this is the last stage. They will resist, or they will surrender or die,” said the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in western Raqqa, who gave his name as Ardal Raqqa.
Raqqa was Daesh’s de facto Syrian capital, a center of operations where it oversaw the management of much of eastern, central and northern Syria and planned attacks abroad.
In the hours before the final assault, which the commander said could take up to a week, the sound of gunfire sporadically rattled around the area near the hospital.
Jihan Sheikh Ahmad, spokeswoman for the SDF campaign in Raqqa, said it had captured 85 percent of the city and would announce its liberation “in the coming few days.”
Meanwhile, Turkish forces shelled areas along its border with Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an operation to enforce a de-escalation zone was underway “without problems.”
Erdogan said the de-escalation zones would be applied in Idlib with “Russia outside, Turkey inside” and Syrian opposition fighters it supports.
Much of Idlib province is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a group led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 11 civilians, including two children, were killed on Sunday in airstrikes on a market in Idlib province. The strikes were probably carried out by regime forces, it said.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said “military aircraft” had targeted the market in Maaret Al-Numa.

Related Articles

RAQQA: Syrian opposition forces in Raqqa are ready for a final assault on the Daesh fighters who remain in what was once their stronghold in northern Syria.
The militants are hemmed into a small area in the city center that includes the stadium and the National Hospital. “Daesh is massing there because this is the last stage. They will resist, or they will surrender or die,” said the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in western Raqqa, who gave his name as Ardal Raqqa.
Raqqa was Daesh’s de facto Syrian capital, a center of operations where it oversaw the management of much of eastern, central and northern Syria and planned attacks abroad.
In the hours before the final assault, which the commander said could take up to a week, the sound of gunfire sporadically rattled around the area near the hospital.
Jihan Sheikh Ahmad, spokeswoman for the SDF campaign in Raqqa, said it had captured 85 percent of the city and would announce its liberation “in the coming few days.”
Meanwhile, Turkish forces shelled areas along its border with Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an operation to enforce a de-escalation zone was underway “without problems.”
Erdogan said the de-escalation zones would be applied in Idlib with “Russia outside, Turkey inside” and Syrian opposition fighters it supports.
Much of Idlib province is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a group led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 11 civilians, including two children, were killed on Sunday in airstrikes on a market in Idlib province. The strikes were probably carried out by regime forces, it said.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said “military aircraft” had targeted the market in Maaret Al-Numa.
Tags: Raqqa Syria Daesh SDF Ardal Raqqa

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Surrender or die: Daesh given ultimatum in Raqqa

RAQQA: Syrian opposition forces in Raqqa are ready for a final assault on the Daesh fighters who...

US mission to Turkey suspends visa services for security reasons

ANKARA: The US mission to Turkey said on Sunday it was reducing visa services after one of its...

Surrender or die: Daesh given ultimatum in Raqqa
US mission to Turkey suspends visa services for security reasons
Thousands of migrants found trapped amid Libya fighting
Iraq’s unity must be preserved, says Parliament Speaker Jabouri
11 charged in Turkey over alleged terror links
Drone kills 5 Al-Qaeda suspects in Yemen
Latest News
No one fights terror more than Pakistan, PM tells Arab News
23 views
Saudi Arabia ‘has fired thousands’ of extremist imams
53 views
Surrender or die: Daesh given ultimatum in Raqqa
12 views
Ties with Saudi Arabia ‘as old as Pakistan’: PM
33 views
‘Days of depending on US are over for Pakistan’
108 views
Ministry, wildlife authority confirm commitment to preserve environment
15 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR