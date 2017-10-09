  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ‘has fired thousands’ of extremist imams

ARAB NEWS |
Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir
MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia has dismissed several thousand imams from mosques for spreading extremism, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir told Russian journalists in Moscow on Sunday.
“We will not let anyone spread the ideology of hatred, to finance that kind of ideology or terrorism,” he said.
“Our approach to this problem has been very strict: We … modernize our educational system in order to rule out the possibility of misinterpretation of texts.”
Al-Jubeir said Riyadh would cooperate with Moscow in the fight against terrorism, and many militants from both countries were fighting with Daesh.
“They pose a threat to our countries and to other states, where they come from. So we have a strong interest in cooperation.”
The foreign minister also accused Qatar of financing terrorism in an attempt to intervene in the internal affairs of other countries.
“We are convinced that there are certain principles that all countries must stick to: Say ‘no’ to terrorism, the financing of terrorism, extremism and propaganda of hatred, and attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of other states,” he said.
“We expect those demands to be met by Qatar.”

Related Articles

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia has dismissed several thousand imams from mosques for spreading extremism, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir told Russian journalists in Moscow on Sunday.
“We will not let anyone spread the ideology of hatred, to finance that kind of ideology or terrorism,” he said.
“Our approach to this problem has been very strict: We … modernize our educational system in order to rule out the possibility of misinterpretation of texts.”
Al-Jubeir said Riyadh would cooperate with Moscow in the fight against terrorism, and many militants from both countries were fighting with Daesh.
“They pose a threat to our countries and to other states, where they come from. So we have a strong interest in cooperation.”
The foreign minister also accused Qatar of financing terrorism in an attempt to intervene in the internal affairs of other countries.
“We are convinced that there are certain principles that all countries must stick to: Say ‘no’ to terrorism, the financing of terrorism, extremism and propaganda of hatred, and attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of other states,” he said.
“We expect those demands to be met by Qatar.”
Tags: Saudi Arabia Moscow Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir Russia Imams Islam

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ‘has fired thousands’ of extremist imams

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia has dismissed several thousand imams from mosques for spreading extremism,...

Ties with Saudi Arabia ‘as old as Pakistan’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Relations with Saudi Arabia are “as old as Pakistan is,” Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan...

Saudi Arabia ‘has fired thousands’ of extremist imams
Ties with Saudi Arabia ‘as old as Pakistan’: PM
Ministry, wildlife authority confirm commitment to preserve environment
Russians take hypothetical trip to Saudi Arabia
Dozens killed as Saudi forces pound Houthi militias
MWL resumes its blindness prevention programs in Africa
Latest News
No one fights terror more than Pakistan, PM tells Arab News
35 views
Saudi Arabia ‘has fired thousands’ of extremist imams
72 views
Surrender or die: Daesh given ultimatum in Raqqa
13 views
Ties with Saudi Arabia ‘as old as Pakistan’: PM
40 views
‘Days of depending on US are over for Pakistan’
125 views
Ministry, wildlife authority confirm commitment to preserve environment
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR