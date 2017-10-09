  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Democrats rule out Trump’s request for border wall funding in help for ‘Dreamers’

World

Democrats rule out Trump’s request for border wall funding in help for ‘Dreamers’

Reuters |
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) hold a news conference critical of the Republican tax and budget plan at the U.S. Capitol, in this October 4, 2017 photo, in Washington, DC. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats rejected President Donald Trump’s requests on Sunday that renewed protection for “Dreamers” — people brought illegally to the United States as children — include funding for a border wall and money for thousands more immigration officers.
“We told the President at our meeting that we were open to reasonable border security measures alongside the DREAM Act, but this list goes so far beyond what is reasonable. This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise,” the two top congressional Democrats — Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi — said in a joint statement.
“The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations,” they added.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats rejected President Donald Trump’s requests on Sunday that renewed protection for “Dreamers” — people brought illegally to the United States as children — include funding for a border wall and money for thousands more immigration officers.
“We told the President at our meeting that we were open to reasonable border security measures alongside the DREAM Act, but this list goes so far beyond what is reasonable. This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise,” the two top congressional Democrats — Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi — said in a joint statement.
“The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations,” they added.
Tags: Dreamers program US immigration ban Flight ban Dream act Washington Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM World

At least 12 dead, scores missing in Rohingya capsize: officials

COX’s BAZAR, Bangladesh: At least 12 people died and scores were missing Monday after a boat packed...

Democrats rule out Trump’s request for border wall funding in help for ‘Dreamers’

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats rejected President Donald Trump’s requests on Sunday that...

At least 12 dead, scores missing in Rohingya capsize: officials
Democrats rule out Trump’s request for border wall funding in help for ‘Dreamers’
Thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan independence
Dove apologizes for Facebook soap ad that many call racist
Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Merkel agrees ‘refugee cap’ in concession to allies
Latest News
Iraqi animal lovers go online to help save Baghdad’s strays
63 views
Saudi Ministry, wildlife authority confirm commitment to preserve environment
324 views
Muslim World League resumes its blindness prevention programs in Africa
175 views
At least 12 dead, scores missing in Rohingya capsize: officials
515 views
Democrats rule out Trump’s request for border wall funding in help for ‘Dreamers’
267 views
Thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan independence
234 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR