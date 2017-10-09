  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Indian court commutes death sentences of 11 Muslim men

World

Indian court commutes death sentences of 11 Muslim men

AFP |
This file photo taken on October 31, 2016 shows an Indian cyclist riding on a street as smog envelops a monument in New Delhi, the day after the Diwali festival.(AFP/Money Sharma)
AHMEDABAD, India: An Indian court on Monday commuted the death sentences of 11 men convicted of causing a 2002 train fire that sparked anti-Muslim riots in which more than 1,000 people were killed.
The 11 men, all Muslims, will instead face life in jail for causing the fire that killed 59 Hindu passengers and set off some of the worst religious violence to hit independent India.
They were among 31 men convicted in 2011 who lodged an appeal at the High Court in the western state of Gujarat, where the violence occurred.
“The court has commuted the death sentences for 11 convicted to life imprisonment,” public prosecutor Eknath Ahuja told AFP after the appeal hearing.
The court upheld life imprisonment for 20 others convicted in the case, he said.
Hindu mobs hungry for revenge over the fire rampaged through Muslim neighborhoods in towns and villages across the state during a week of bloodshed in 2002.
Gujarat’s Hindu nationalist government was accused of tacitly supporting the revenge attacks, which survivors said could have been avoided if police had arrived on time.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the state’s chief minister at the time, was accused of turning a blind eye to the violence.
He was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2012 by a Supreme Court-ordered investigation.

Related Articles

AHMEDABAD, India: An Indian court on Monday commuted the death sentences of 11 men convicted of causing a 2002 train fire that sparked anti-Muslim riots in which more than 1,000 people were killed.
The 11 men, all Muslims, will instead face life in jail for causing the fire that killed 59 Hindu passengers and set off some of the worst religious violence to hit independent India.
They were among 31 men convicted in 2011 who lodged an appeal at the High Court in the western state of Gujarat, where the violence occurred.
“The court has commuted the death sentences for 11 convicted to life imprisonment,” public prosecutor Eknath Ahuja told AFP after the appeal hearing.
The court upheld life imprisonment for 20 others convicted in the case, he said.
Hindu mobs hungry for revenge over the fire rampaged through Muslim neighborhoods in towns and villages across the state during a week of bloodshed in 2002.
Gujarat’s Hindu nationalist government was accused of tacitly supporting the revenge attacks, which survivors said could have been avoided if police had arrived on time.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the state’s chief minister at the time, was accused of turning a blind eye to the violence.
He was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2012 by a Supreme Court-ordered investigation.
Tags: India Muslims Islam Hindu-Muslim violence hindu

Comments

MORE FROM World

Indian court commutes death sentences of 11 Muslim men

AHMEDABAD, India: An Indian court on Monday commuted the death sentences of 11 men convicted of...

At least 12 dead, scores missing in Rohingya capsize: officials

COX’s BAZAR, Bangladesh: At least 12 people died and scores were missing Monday after a boat packed...

Indian court commutes death sentences of 11 Muslim men
At least 12 dead, scores missing in Rohingya capsize: officials
Democrats rule out Trump’s request for border wall funding in help for ‘Dreamers’
Thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan independence
Dove apologizes for Facebook soap ad that many call racist
Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Latest News
Indian court commutes death sentences of 11 Muslim men
2 views
Dubai-based gallery puts on a show at Frieze London
15 views
Iraqi animal lovers go online to help save Baghdad’s strays
197 views
Saudi Ministry, wildlife authority confirm commitment to preserve environment
555 views
Muslim World League resumes its blindness prevention programs in Africa
292 views
At least 12 dead, scores missing in Rohingya capsize: officials
831 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR