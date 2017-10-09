  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 22 sec ago

You are here

Food & Health

Japan scientists grow drugs in chicken eggs

AFP |
Japanese researchers have genetically engineered hens whose eggs contain drugs that can fight serious diseases including cancer. (File photo by Reuters)
TOKYO: Japanese researchers have genetically engineered hens whose eggs contain drugs that can fight serious diseases including cancer, in a bid to dramatically reduce the cost of treatment, a report said Monday.
If the scientists are able to safely produce “interferon beta,” a type of protein used to treat illnesses including multiple sclerosis and hepatitis, by rearing the hens, the price of the drug — currently up to 100,000 yen ($888) for a few microgrammes — could fall significantly, said the English edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun.
Researchers at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in the Kansai region kicked off the process by introducing genes that produce interferon-beta into cells which are precursors of chicken sperm, the newspaper reported.
They then used these cells to fertilize eggs and create hens which inherited those genes, meaning the birds were able to lay eggs containing the disease-fighting agent.
The scientists now have three hens whose eggs contain the drug, with the birds laying eggs almost daily, the report said.
The researchers plan to sell the drug to pharmaceutical companies, halving its price, so the firms can use it first as a research material, the newspaper said.
Consumers may have to wait a while, as Japan has strict regulations concerning the introduction of new or foreign pharmaceutical products, with screening processes that routinely take years to complete.
But the team hopes that the technological breakthrough will eventually help drive down the cost of the drug to 10 percent of its current price, the newspaper reported.
Officials at the institute could not be reached for comment.

Related Articles

TOKYO: Japanese researchers have genetically engineered hens whose eggs contain drugs that can fight serious diseases including cancer, in a bid to dramatically reduce the cost of treatment, a report said Monday.
If the scientists are able to safely produce “interferon beta,” a type of protein used to treat illnesses including multiple sclerosis and hepatitis, by rearing the hens, the price of the drug — currently up to 100,000 yen ($888) for a few microgrammes — could fall significantly, said the English edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun.
Researchers at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in the Kansai region kicked off the process by introducing genes that produce interferon-beta into cells which are precursors of chicken sperm, the newspaper reported.
They then used these cells to fertilize eggs and create hens which inherited those genes, meaning the birds were able to lay eggs containing the disease-fighting agent.
The scientists now have three hens whose eggs contain the drug, with the birds laying eggs almost daily, the report said.
The researchers plan to sell the drug to pharmaceutical companies, halving its price, so the firms can use it first as a research material, the newspaper said.
Consumers may have to wait a while, as Japan has strict regulations concerning the introduction of new or foreign pharmaceutical products, with screening processes that routinely take years to complete.
But the team hopes that the technological breakthrough will eventually help drive down the cost of the drug to 10 percent of its current price, the newspaper reported.
Officials at the institute could not be reached for comment.
Tags: Japan Egg researchers hens cancer interferon beta National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Comments

MORE FROM Food & Health

Japan scientists grow drugs in chicken eggs

TOKYO: Japanese researchers have genetically engineered hens whose eggs contain drugs that can...

An eye-opening tour of the crème de la crème of France’s cream industry

PARIS: Whether it is a velvety liquid poured over stewed fruit or a dollop of thickly-clotted...

Japan scientists grow drugs in chicken eggs
An eye-opening tour of the crème de la crème of France’s cream industry
Orthorexia: When ‘healthy eating’ ends up making you sick
Alicia Keys and Stella McCartney in breast cancer campaign
Leading Cambridge Institute research team open up future treatment pathways for breast cancer
Where to get your freakshake fix in the Middle East
Latest News
KSRelief provides over $8 billion worth of aid to Yemen in two years
Shoura speaker meets media personnel
Kremlin: Talks with Riyadh on S-400 missile systems on track
Saudi Arabia’s brand valuation soars by 19%
Arab League secretary-general spokesman: UN report on Yemen requires more precision
Saudi-French joint-military exercise Al-Rieck 2 continues
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR